MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AUS vs SA: Australia loses first two World Cup matches for first time since 1992 edition

AUS vs SA, World Cup 2023: Australia suffered defeats in its first two matches of a World Cup series for the first time since 1992 with its loss to South Africa in Lucknow.

Published : Oct 12, 2023 21:39 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Australia’s Steve Smith leaves the field as his teammate Marnus Labuschagne looks at the screen during the ICC Cricket World Cup match against South Africa in Lucknow.
Australia’s Steve Smith leaves the field as his teammate Marnus Labuschagne looks at the screen during the ICC Cricket World Cup match against South Africa in Lucknow. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Australia’s Steve Smith leaves the field as his teammate Marnus Labuschagne looks at the screen during the ICC Cricket World Cup match against South Africa in Lucknow. | Photo Credit: AP

Australia lost its second ICC World Cup 2023 match against South Africa by 134 runs at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

The defeat marked the first instance since 1992 where the five-time champion suffered consecutive losses at the start of a World Cup campaign.

Australia also lost four consecutive World Cup games for the first time, following the defeats in the 2019 World Cup semifinal against England and the last group-stage match against South Africa.

ALSO READ
AUS vs SA: Australia 177 all out, suffers biggest World Cup defeat by 134 runs in Lucknow

The 134-run defeat is also Australia’s biggest defeat by runs in ODI World Cups.

Australia which has only lost 25 of its 96 World Cup matches lost to New Zealand and South Africa in successive matches during the 1992 World Cup when it played host to the quadrennial tournament for the first time. Australia eventually failed to qualify for the semifinals that season.

HIGHLIGHTS

Australia had also lost its first two games in the 1983 World Cup (against India and West Indies) and the 1979 World Cup in England.

ALSO READ
World Cup 2023: de Kock slams 90-ball hundred in SA vs AUS match for consecutive WC centuries

Interestingly, this was also the first time since the 2011 World Cup that South Africa won its first two group-stage matches in the World Cup.

Related stories

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

Australia vs South Africa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia vs South Africa highlights, World Cup 2023: SA beats AUS by 134 runs
    Team Sportstar
  2. AUS vs SA: Australia loses first two World Cup matches for first time since 1992 edition
    Team Sportstar
  3. AUS vs SA: Australia 177 all out, suffers biggest World Cup defeat by 134 runs in Lucknow
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, October 12
    Team Sportstar
  5. NZ vs BAN: Not worried about England loss, hoping for good cricket against New Zealand: Bangladesh vice-captain Shanto
    Anish Pathiyil
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. AUS vs SA: Australia loses first two World Cup matches for first time since 1992 edition
    Team Sportstar
  2. AUS vs SA: Australia 177 all out, suffers biggest World Cup defeat by 134 runs in Lucknow
    Team Sportstar
  3. NZ vs BAN: Not worried about England loss, hoping for good cricket against New Zealand: Bangladesh vice-captain Shanto
    Anish Pathiyil
  4. NZ vs BAN, ICC World Cup 2023: Williamson and the Kiwis up for the spin challenge?
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. NZ vs BAN: Williamson set to begin ODI World Cup 2023 journey against Bangladesh, on return from injury
    Anish Pathiyil
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia vs South Africa highlights, World Cup 2023: SA beats AUS by 134 runs
    Team Sportstar
  2. AUS vs SA: Australia loses first two World Cup matches for first time since 1992 edition
    Team Sportstar
  3. AUS vs SA: Australia 177 all out, suffers biggest World Cup defeat by 134 runs in Lucknow
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, October 12
    Team Sportstar
  5. NZ vs BAN: Not worried about England loss, hoping for good cricket against New Zealand: Bangladesh vice-captain Shanto
    Anish Pathiyil
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment