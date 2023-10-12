AUS vs SA: Australia loses first two World Cup matches for first time since 1992 edition

Australia lost its second ICC World Cup 2023 match against South Africa by 134 runs at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

The defeat marked the first instance since 1992 where the five-time champion suffered consecutive losses at the start of a World Cup campaign.

Australia also lost four consecutive World Cup games for the first time, following the defeats in the 2019 World Cup semifinal against England and the last group-stage match against South Africa.

The 134-run defeat is also Australia’s biggest defeat by runs in ODI World Cups.

Australia which has only lost 25 of its 96 World Cup matches lost to New Zealand and South Africa in successive matches during the 1992 World Cup when it played host to the quadrennial tournament for the first time. Australia eventually failed to qualify for the semifinals that season.

HIGHLIGHTS

Australia had also lost its first two games in the 1983 World Cup (against India and West Indies) and the 1979 World Cup in England.

Interestingly, this was also the first time since the 2011 World Cup that South Africa won its first two group-stage matches in the World Cup.