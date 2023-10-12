MagazineBuy Print

World Cup 2023: de Kock slams 90-ball hundred in SA vs AUS match for consecutive WC centuries

World Cup 2023: South Africa’s Quinton de Kock slammed a 90-ball hundred against Australia in Lucknow.

Published : Oct 12, 2023 16:12 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
South Africa’s Quinton de Kock in action against Australia.
South Africa’s Quinton de Kock in action against Australia. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

South Africa’s Quinton de Kock in action against Australia. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

South Africa opener Quinton de Kock scored a 90-ball hundred in the ongoing 2023 World Cup league stage match against Australia at the Ekana Cricket Stadium Lucknow on Thursday.

This was de Kock’s second century in succession as the left-hander scored an 84-ball century against Sri Lanka in their opening match for his maiden World Cup ton.

FOLLOW | SOUTH AFRICA VS AUSTRALIA WORLD CUP 2023 LIVE ACTION

With his 19th ODI century, the 30-year-old equalled Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, former West Indies captain Brian Lara, and Sri Lanka’s Mahela Jayawardene in the most ODI centuries tally.

Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara has the record for most consecutive centuries scored in an ODI World Cup. The left-hander hit four back-to-back hundreds against Bangladesh, England, Australia and Scotland in the 2015 World Cup played in Australia and New Zealand.

de Kock previously hit back-to-back ODI centuries against India in 2013. He went on to complete a hat-trick of centuries later.

