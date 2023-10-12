Statsman: Wicket-keepers in charge at the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023

Keepers in charge





4 The number of occasions when wicket-keepers from both sides were also the captains in a World Cup match. The opening match of World Cup 2023 in Ahmedabad provided the latest instance in CWC.

Both wicket-keepers leading the side in a World Cup match

Captain-keeper1 Captain-keeper2 Venue Date Result Ashish Bagai (Canada) Kumar Sangakkara (SL) Hambantota 20 Feb 2011 SL won by 210 runs Kumar Sangakkara (SL) M. S. Dhoni (Ind) Mumbai WS +2 Apr 2011 Ind won by 6 wkts Brendan Taylor (Zim) M. S. Dhoni (Ind) Auckland 14 Mar 2015 Ind won by 6 wkts Jos Buttler (Eng) Tom Latham (NZ) Ahmedabad 5 Oct 2023 NZ won by 9 wkts

+ World Cup final 2011

Note: * Brendan Taylor (Zim) was the stand-in captain for the injured Elton Chigumbura in Auckland

* Tom Latham (NZ) was the stand-in captain for the injured Kane Williamson in Ahmedabad





7 The number of instances when a father and son appeared in Cricket World Cup tournaments. This edition will see four players whose fathers have earlier appeared in previous World Cup editions.

Father & sons appearing the World Cup tournaments

# Father Son/s 1. Don Pringle (East Africa, 1975) Derek Pringle (England, 1987-1992) 2. Lance Cairns (New Zealand, 1975-1983) Chris Cairns (New Zealand, 1992-2003) 3. Chris Broad (England, 1987) Stuart Broad (England, 2007-2015) 4. Geoff Marsh (Australia, 1987-1992) Shaun Marsh (Australia, 2015) & Mitchell Marsh (Australia, 2019-2023*) 5. Rod Latham (New Zealand, 1992) Tom Latham (New Zealand, 2019-2023*) 6. Kevin Curran (Zimbabwe, 1983-1987) Sam Curran (England, 2023*) 7. Tim de Leede (Netherlands, 1996-2007) Bas de Leede (Netherlands, 2023*)

Note:

** The Pringles and Currans appeared in the CWC but for different sides.

** The Marsh family has three members in the World Cup (father and two sons)





1 The number of occasions in ODI cricket when all 11 players in the playing XI reached double figures. The opening CWC match provided the first-ever instance of 11 batters scoring 10 or more runs for a team in an ODI game (this feat is yet to occur in a women’s ODI game, too). For England, Joe Root (at #3) top-scored with 77, while Moeen Ali (#5) and Chris Woakes (#9), with 11 each, made the lowest scores of the innings. Interestingly, of the 14 who came out to bat in this match, 13 completed 10 or more runs, while one (Will Young) registered a golden duck.

All 11 players making double-figures in an ODI match

Batters with 10+ scores For (HS, LS) Total (ov) Against Venue Date Result 11 England (77, 11) 282/9 (50) New Zealand Ahmedabad 5 Oct 2023 Lost 10 West Indies (39, 4) 246/10 (47) Australia Bridgetown 13 Mar 1991 Lost 10 Pakistan (51, 4) 259/9 (50) West Indies Dhaka 29 Oct 1998 Lost 10 Zimbabwe (71, 1) 262/10 (47.4) India Rajkot MG 14 Dec 2000 Lost 10 India (52, 1) 275/10 (49.5) Pakistan Jaipur 18 Nov 2007 Lost 10 Australia (47, 0) 269/10 (49) India Chennai 22 Mar 2023 Won

HS – highest score, LS – lowest score in the innings





22 The number of innings Devon Conway needed to aggregate 1000 runs in his ODI career. He achieved this milestone during his century in Ahmedabad against England. He bettered the previous record of 24 innings jointly held by Glenn Turner (in 1983) and Daryl Mitchell (in September 2023). Conway, meanwhile, also became the fifth quickest among left-handed batters to achieve this landmark of 1000 ODI runs. The tables below have all the details.

Quickest to 1000 ODI career runs (in fewest innings) for New Zealand

Inns Mts Batter Achieved on Runs Ave. HS 100/50 22 23 Devon Conway 5 Oct 2023 1026 54.00 152* 5/3 24 25 Glenn Turner 31 Jan 1983 1061 58.94 171* 2/6 24 27 Daryl Mitchell 10 Sep 2023 1004 50.20 129 4/3 25 25 Andrew Jones 4 Mar 1989 1014 46,09 90 0/12





Quickest to 1000 ODI career runs (in fewest innings) by left-handed batters

Inns Mts Batter For Achieved on Runs Ave. HS 100/50 18 18 Fakhar Zaman Pak 22 Jul 2018 1065 76.07 210* 3/6 19 19 Imam-ul-Haq Pak 25 Jan 2019 1011 63.19 128 5/4 21 21 Quinton de Kock SAf 19 Aug 2014 1001 47.67 135 5/1 21 21 Dawid Malan Eng 15 Sep 2023 1046 61.53 134 5/5 22 23 Devon Conway NZ 5 Oct 2023 1026 54.00 152* 5/3

4 The number of batters who made 150+ scores in their CWC debut match. New Zealand’s Devon Conway’s with an unbeaten 152 against England on 5 October 2023 is the latest to join this elite list. With team-mate Rachin Ravindra also making 123 not out, this provided the first instance of two batters registering centuries in their CWC debuts.

Highest scores by batters on CWC debut

Runs Batter (Bat#) For Against Venue Date Result 188* Gary Kirsten (2) SA UAE Rawalpindi 16 Feb 1996 Won 172* Craig Wishart (1) Zim Namibia Harare 10 Feb 2003 Won 171* Glenn Turner (1) NZ East Africa Birmingham 7 Jun 1975 Won 152* Devon Conway (1) NZ Eng Ahmedabad 5 Oct 2023 Won 143* Andrew Symonds (6) Aus Pak Johannesburg 11 Feb 2003 Won

Note: Conway is the only one in the above list to do it while batting second in the match.





23 Rachin Ravindra’s age when he scored his maiden ODI and CWC century against England in Ahmedabad on 5 October 2023. He also became the youngest batter to register a century against England in the CWC. The previous youngest was another Kiwi, Nathan Astle, then aged 24y-152d when he made 101 in the 1996 edition of the CWC at the very same ground. Incidentally, that game, too, was the opening match — of the 1996 CWC edition. Ravindra also became the youngest New Zealander to register a century in the CWC. The second table has the details.

Youngest to register a three-figure score against England in the World Cup

Age Batter Runs Bat# For Venue Date Result 23y-321d Rachin Ravindra 123* 3 New Zealand Ahmedabad 5 Oct 2023 Won 24y-152d Nathan Astle 101 2 New Zealand Ahmedabad 14 Feb 1996 Won 25y-67d Rameez Raja 113 1 Pakistan Karachi 20 Oct 1987 Won 25y-174d Lahiru Thirimanne 139* 1 Sri Lanka Wellington 1 Mar 2015 Won 26y-52d Upul Tharanga 102* 1 Sri Lanka Colombo RPS 26 Mar 2011 Won

Youngest to register a three-figure scores for New Zealand in the World Cup

Age Batter Runs Bat# Against Venue Date Result 23y-321d Rachin Ravindra 123* 3 England Ahmedabad 5 Oct 2023 Won 24y-152d Nathan Astle 101 2 England Ahmedabad 14 Feb 1996 Won 26y-112d Chris Harris 130 5 Australia Chennai 11 Mar 1996 Lost 27y-0d Ross Taylor 131* 4 Pakistan Pallekele 8 Mar 2011 Won 27y-215d Scott Styris 141 4 Sri Lanka Bloemfontein 10 Feb 2023 Lost

Note: Ravindra’s team-mate in Ahmedabad, Devon Conway (152*), at 32y-89d, was the second oldest Kiwi to register a three-figure score in the CWC. Only Stephen Fleming at 34y-1d was older (102* v Bangladesh in North Sound in 2007)





82 The number of balls that remained when New Zealand defeated England by nine wickets, while chasing a target exceeding 270-plus in the CWC’s opening match in Ahmedabad on 5 October 2023. The balls to spare equals the record in ODI cricket for a side chasing a target of 270+. However, New Zealand’s performance is now the best for a side in the CWC.

Highest number of balls remaining while successfully chasing targets of 270 or more in ODI cricket

Balls to spare Team batting 1st

Team batting 2nd (winning side)

Venue Date 82 Australia (294/9) lost to South Africa (295/4) Centurion 30 Sep 2016 82 England (282/9) lost to New Zealand (283/1) Ahmedabad 5 Oct 2023 80 Sri Lanka (320/4) lost to India (321/3) Hobart 28 Feb 2012 75 England (321/7) lost to Sri Lanka (324/2) Leeds 1 Jul 2006 72 West Indies (288/6) lost to England (294/1) Southampton 29 Sep 2017





Highest number of balls remaining while successfully chasing targets of 250 or more in CWC

Balls to spare Team batting 1st

Team batting 2nd (winning side) Venue Date 82 England (282/9) lost to New Zealand (283/1) Ahmedabad 5 Oct 2023 79 Ireland (259/10) lost to India (260/2) Hamilton 10 Mar 2015 51 West Indies (321/8) lost to Bangladesh (322/3) Taunton 17 Jun 2019





All records are correct and updated until 6 October 2023