Statsman: Wicket-keepers in charge at the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023

Keepers in charge
4 The number of occasions when wicket-keepers from both sides were also the captains in a World Cup match. The opening match of World Cup 2023 in Ahmedabad provided the latest instance in CWC.
Both wicket-keepers leading the side in a World Cup match
Captain-keeper1
Captain-keeper2
Venue
Date
Result
Ashish Bagai (Canada)
Kumar Sangakkara (SL)
Hambantota
20 Feb 2011
SL won by 210 runs
Kumar Sangakkara (SL)
M. S. Dhoni (Ind)
Mumbai WS
+2 Apr 2011
Ind won by 6 wkts
Brendan Taylor (Zim)
M. S. Dhoni (Ind)
Auckland
14 Mar 2015
Ind won by 6 wkts
Jos Buttler (Eng)
Tom Latham (NZ)
Ahmedabad
5 Oct 2023
NZ won by 9 wkts
+ World Cup final 2011
Note: * Brendan Taylor (Zim) was the stand-in captain for the injured Elton Chigumbura in Auckland
* Tom Latham (NZ) was the stand-in captain for the injured Kane Williamson in Ahmedabad
7 The number of instances when a father and son appeared in Cricket World Cup tournaments. This edition will see four players whose fathers have earlier appeared in previous World Cup editions.
Father & sons appearing the World Cup tournaments
#
Father
Son/s
1.
Don Pringle (East Africa, 1975)
Derek Pringle (England, 1987-1992)
2.
Lance Cairns (New Zealand, 1975-1983)
Chris Cairns (New Zealand, 1992-2003)
3.
Chris Broad (England, 1987)
Stuart Broad (England, 2007-2015)
4.
Geoff Marsh (Australia, 1987-1992)
Shaun Marsh (Australia, 2015) & Mitchell Marsh (Australia, 2019-2023*)
5.
Rod Latham (New Zealand, 1992)
Tom Latham (New Zealand, 2019-2023*)
6.
Kevin Curran (Zimbabwe, 1983-1987)
Sam Curran (England, 2023*)
7.
Tim de Leede (Netherlands, 1996-2007)
Bas de Leede (Netherlands, 2023*)
Note:
** The Pringles and Currans appeared in the CWC but for different sides.
** The Marsh family has three members in the World Cup (father and two sons)
1 The number of occasions in ODI cricket when all 11 players in the playing XI reached double figures. The opening CWC match provided the first-ever instance of 11 batters scoring 10 or more runs for a team in an ODI game (this feat is yet to occur in a women’s ODI game, too). For England, Joe Root (at #3) top-scored with 77, while Moeen Ali (#5) and Chris Woakes (#9), with 11 each, made the lowest scores of the innings. Interestingly, of the 14 who came out to bat in this match, 13 completed 10 or more runs, while one (Will Young) registered a golden duck.
All 11 players making double-figures in an ODI match
Batters with 10+ scores
For
(HS, LS)
Total (ov)
Against
Venue
Date
Result
11
England
(77, 11)
282/9 (50)
New Zealand
Ahmedabad
5 Oct 2023
Lost
10
West Indies
(39, 4)
246/10 (47)
Australia
Bridgetown
13 Mar 1991
Lost
10
Pakistan
(51, 4)
259/9 (50)
West Indies
Dhaka
29 Oct 1998
Lost
10
Zimbabwe
(71, 1)
262/10 (47.4)
India
Rajkot MG
14 Dec 2000
Lost
10
India
(52, 1)
275/10 (49.5)
Pakistan
Jaipur
18 Nov 2007
Lost
10
Australia
(47, 0)
269/10 (49)
India
Chennai
22 Mar 2023
Won
HS – highest score, LS – lowest score in the innings
22 The number of innings Devon Conway needed to aggregate 1000 runs in his ODI career. He achieved this milestone during his century in Ahmedabad against England. He bettered the previous record of 24 innings jointly held by Glenn Turner (in 1983) and Daryl Mitchell (in September 2023). Conway, meanwhile, also became the fifth quickest among left-handed batters to achieve this landmark of 1000 ODI runs. The tables below have all the details.
Quickest to 1000 ODI career runs (in fewest innings) for New Zealand
Inns
Mts
Batter
Achieved on
Runs
Ave.
HS
100/50
22
23
Devon Conway
5 Oct 2023
1026
54.00
152*
5/3
24
25
Glenn Turner
31 Jan 1983
1061
58.94
171*
2/6
24
27
Daryl Mitchell
10 Sep 2023
1004
50.20
129
4/3
25
25
Andrew Jones
4 Mar 1989
1014
46,09
90
0/12
Quickest to 1000 ODI career runs (in fewest innings) by left-handed batters
Inns
Mts
Batter
For
Achieved on
Runs
Ave.
HS
100/50
18
18
Fakhar Zaman
Pak
22 Jul 2018
1065
76.07
210*
3/6
19
19
Imam-ul-Haq
Pak
25 Jan 2019
1011
63.19
128
5/4
21
21
Quinton de Kock
SAf
19 Aug 2014
1001
47.67
135
5/1
21
21
Dawid Malan
Eng
15 Sep 2023
1046
61.53
134
5/5
22
23
Devon Conway
NZ
5 Oct 2023
1026
54.00
152*
5/3
4 The number of batters who made 150+ scores in their CWC debut match. New Zealand’s Devon Conway’s with an unbeaten 152 against England on 5 October 2023 is the latest to join this elite list. With team-mate Rachin Ravindra also making 123 not out, this provided the first instance of two batters registering centuries in their CWC debuts.
Highest scores by batters on CWC debut
Runs
Batter
(Bat#)
For
Against
Venue
Date
Result
188*
Gary Kirsten
(2)
SA
UAE
Rawalpindi
16 Feb 1996
Won
172*
Craig Wishart
(1)
Zim
Namibia
Harare
10 Feb 2003
Won
171*
Glenn Turner
(1)
NZ
East Africa
Birmingham
7 Jun 1975
Won
152*
Devon Conway
(1)
NZ
Eng
Ahmedabad
5 Oct 2023
Won
143*
Andrew Symonds
(6)
Aus
Pak
Johannesburg
11 Feb 2003
Won
Note: Conway is the only one in the above list to do it while batting second in the match.
23 Rachin Ravindra’s age when he scored his maiden ODI and CWC century against England in Ahmedabad on 5 October 2023. He also became the youngest batter to register a century against England in the CWC. The previous youngest was another Kiwi, Nathan Astle, then aged 24y-152d when he made 101 in the 1996 edition of the CWC at the very same ground. Incidentally, that game, too, was the opening match — of the 1996 CWC edition. Ravindra also became the youngest New Zealander to register a century in the CWC. The second table has the details.
Youngest to register a three-figure score against England in the World Cup
Age
Batter
Runs
Bat#
For
Venue
Date
Result
23y-321d
Rachin Ravindra
123*
3
New Zealand
Ahmedabad
5 Oct 2023
Won
24y-152d
Nathan Astle
101
2
New Zealand
Ahmedabad
14 Feb 1996
Won
25y-67d
Rameez Raja
113
1
Pakistan
Karachi
20 Oct 1987
Won
25y-174d
Lahiru Thirimanne
139*
1
Sri Lanka
Wellington
1 Mar 2015
Won
26y-52d
Upul Tharanga
102*
1
Sri Lanka
Colombo RPS
26 Mar 2011
Won
Youngest to register a three-figure scores for New Zealand in the World Cup
Age
Batter
Runs
Bat#
Against
Venue
Date
Result
23y-321d
Rachin Ravindra
123*
3
England
Ahmedabad
5 Oct 2023
Won
24y-152d
Nathan Astle
101
2
England
Ahmedabad
14 Feb 1996
Won
26y-112d
Chris Harris
130
5
Australia
Chennai
11 Mar 1996
Lost
27y-0d
Ross Taylor
131*
4
Pakistan
Pallekele
8 Mar 2011
Won
27y-215d
Scott Styris
141
4
Sri Lanka
Bloemfontein
10 Feb 2023
Lost
Note: Ravindra’s team-mate in Ahmedabad, Devon Conway (152*), at 32y-89d, was the second oldest Kiwi to register a three-figure score in the CWC. Only Stephen Fleming at 34y-1d was older (102* v Bangladesh in North Sound in 2007)
82 The number of balls that remained when New Zealand defeated England by nine wickets, while chasing a target exceeding 270-plus in the CWC’s opening match in Ahmedabad on 5 October 2023. The balls to spare equals the record in ODI cricket for a side chasing a target of 270+. However, New Zealand’s performance is now the best for a side in the CWC.
Highest number of balls remaining while successfully chasing targets of 270 or more in ODI cricket
Balls to spare
Team batting 1st
Team batting 2nd (winning side)
Venue
Date
82
Australia (294/9)
lost to
South Africa (295/4)
Centurion
30 Sep 2016
82
England (282/9)
lost to
New Zealand (283/1)
Ahmedabad
5 Oct 2023
80
Sri Lanka (320/4)
lost to
India (321/3)
Hobart
28 Feb 2012
75
England (321/7)
lost to
Sri Lanka (324/2)
Leeds
1 Jul 2006
72
West Indies (288/6)
lost to
England (294/1)
Southampton
29 Sep 2017
Highest number of balls remaining while successfully chasing targets of 250 or more in CWC
Balls to spare
Team batting 1st
Team batting 2nd
(winning side)
Venue
Date
82
England (282/9)
lost to
New Zealand (283/1)
Ahmedabad
5 Oct 2023
79
Ireland (259/10)
lost to
India (260/2)
Hamilton
10 Mar 2015
51
West Indies (321/8)
lost to
Bangladesh (322/3)
Taunton
17 Jun 2019
All records are correct and updated until 6 October 2023
