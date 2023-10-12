MagazineBuy Print

Statsman: Wicket-keepers in charge at the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023

The opener of this ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 was the latest instance where the opposing captains were both keepers, with England and New Zealand, in action.

Published : Oct 12, 2023 16:42 IST , Chennai - 0 MINS READ

Mohandas Menon
England’s captain Jos Buttler (L) and New Zealand’s captain Tom Latham at the toss before the WC opener.
England’s captain Jos Buttler (L) and New Zealand’s captain Tom Latham at the toss before the WC opener. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

England’s captain Jos Buttler (L) and New Zealand’s captain Tom Latham at the toss before the WC opener. | Photo Credit: AFP

Keepers in charge


4 The number of occasions when wicket-keepers from both sides were also the captains in a World Cup match. The opening match of World Cup 2023 in Ahmedabad provided the latest instance in CWC.

Both wicket-keepers leading the side in a World Cup match

Captain-keeper1

Captain-keeper2

Venue

Date

Result

Ashish Bagai (Canada)

Kumar Sangakkara (SL)

Hambantota

20 Feb 2011

SL won by 210 runs

Kumar Sangakkara (SL)

M. S. Dhoni (Ind)

Mumbai WS

+2 Apr 2011

Ind won by 6 wkts

Brendan Taylor (Zim)

M. S. Dhoni (Ind)

Auckland

14 Mar 2015

Ind won by 6 wkts

Jos Buttler (Eng)

Tom Latham (NZ)

Ahmedabad

5 Oct 2023

NZ won by 9 wkts

+ World Cup final 2011

Note: * Brendan Taylor (Zim) was the stand-in captain for the injured Elton Chigumbura in Auckland

* Tom Latham (NZ) was the stand-in captain for the injured Kane Williamson in Ahmedabad


7 The number of instances when a father and son appeared in Cricket World Cup tournaments. This edition will see four players whose fathers have earlier appeared in previous World Cup editions.

Father & sons appearing the World Cup tournaments

#

Father

Son/s

1.

Don Pringle (East Africa, 1975)

Derek Pringle (England, 1987-1992)

2.

Lance Cairns (New Zealand, 1975-1983)

Chris Cairns (New Zealand, 1992-2003)

3.

Chris Broad (England, 1987)

Stuart Broad (England, 2007-2015)

4.

Geoff Marsh (Australia, 1987-1992)

Shaun Marsh (Australia, 2015) & Mitchell Marsh (Australia, 2019-2023*)

5.

Rod Latham (New Zealand, 1992)

Tom Latham (New Zealand, 2019-2023*)

6.

Kevin Curran (Zimbabwe, 1983-1987)

Sam Curran (England, 2023*)

7.

Tim de Leede (Netherlands, 1996-2007)

Bas de Leede (Netherlands, 2023*)

Note:

** The Pringles and Currans appeared in the CWC but for different sides.

** The Marsh family has three members in the World Cup (father and two sons)


1 The number of occasions in ODI cricket when all 11 players in the playing XI reached double figures. The opening CWC match provided the first-ever instance of 11 batters scoring 10 or more runs for a team in an ODI game (this feat is yet to occur in a women’s ODI game, too). For England, Joe Root (at #3) top-scored with 77, while Moeen Ali (#5) and Chris Woakes (#9), with 11 each, made the lowest scores of the innings. Interestingly, of the 14 who came out to bat in this match, 13 completed 10 or more runs, while one (Will Young) registered a golden duck.

All 11 players making double-figures in an ODI match

Batters with 10+ scores

For

(HS, LS)

Total (ov)

Against

Venue

Date

Result

11

England

(77, 11)

282/9 (50)

New Zealand

Ahmedabad

5 Oct 2023

Lost

10

West Indies

(39, 4)

246/10 (47)

Australia

Bridgetown

13 Mar 1991

Lost

10

Pakistan

(51, 4)

259/9 (50)

West Indies

Dhaka

29 Oct 1998

Lost

10

Zimbabwe

(71, 1)

262/10 (47.4)

India

Rajkot MG

14 Dec 2000

Lost

10

India

(52, 1)

275/10 (49.5)

Pakistan

Jaipur

18 Nov 2007

Lost

10

Australia

(47, 0)

269/10 (49)

India

Chennai

22 Mar 2023

Won

HS – highest score, LS – lowest score in the innings


22 The number of innings Devon Conway needed to aggregate 1000 runs in his ODI career. He achieved this milestone during his century in Ahmedabad against England. He bettered the previous record of 24 innings jointly held by Glenn Turner (in 1983) and Daryl Mitchell (in September 2023). Conway, meanwhile, also became the fifth quickest among left-handed batters to achieve this landmark of 1000 ODI runs. The tables below have all the details.

Quickest to 1000 ODI career runs (in fewest innings) for New Zealand

Inns

Mts

Batter

Achieved on

Runs

Ave.

HS

100/50

22

23

Devon Conway

5 Oct 2023

1026

54.00

152*

5/3

24

25

Glenn Turner

31 Jan 1983

1061

58.94

171*

2/6

24

27

Daryl Mitchell

10 Sep 2023

1004

50.20

129

4/3

25

25

Andrew Jones

4 Mar 1989

1014

46,09

90

0/12


Quickest to 1000 ODI career runs (in fewest innings) by left-handed batters

Inns

Mts

Batter

For

Achieved on

Runs

Ave.

HS

100/50

18

18

Fakhar Zaman

Pak

22 Jul 2018

1065

76.07

210*

3/6

19

19

Imam-ul-Haq

Pak

25 Jan 2019

1011

63.19

128

5/4

21

21

Quinton de Kock

SAf

19 Aug 2014

1001

47.67

135

5/1

21

21

Dawid Malan

Eng

15 Sep 2023

1046

61.53

134

5/5

22

23

Devon Conway

NZ

5 Oct 2023

1026

54.00

152*

5/3

4 The number of batters who made 150+ scores in their CWC debut match. New Zealand’s Devon Conway’s with an unbeaten 152 against England on 5 October 2023 is the latest to join this elite list. With team-mate Rachin Ravindra also making 123 not out, this provided the first instance of two batters registering centuries in their CWC debuts.

Highest scores by batters on CWC debut

Runs

Batter

(Bat#)

For

Against

Venue

Date

Result

188*

Gary Kirsten

(2)

SA

UAE

Rawalpindi

16 Feb 1996

Won

172*

Craig Wishart

(1)

Zim

Namibia

Harare

10 Feb 2003

Won

171*

Glenn Turner

(1)

NZ

East Africa

Birmingham

7 Jun 1975

Won

152*

Devon Conway

(1)

NZ

Eng

Ahmedabad

5 Oct 2023

Won

143*

Andrew Symonds

(6)

Aus

Pak

Johannesburg

11 Feb 2003

Won

Note: Conway is the only one in the above list to do it while batting second in the match.


23 Rachin Ravindra’s age when he scored his maiden ODI and CWC century against England in Ahmedabad on 5 October 2023. He also became the youngest batter to register a century against England in the CWC. The previous youngest was another Kiwi, Nathan Astle, then aged 24y-152d when he made 101 in the 1996 edition of the CWC at the very same ground. Incidentally, that game, too, was the opening match — of the 1996 CWC edition. Ravindra also became the youngest New Zealander to register a century in the CWC. The second table has the details.

Youngest to register a three-figure score against England in the World Cup

Age

Batter

Runs

Bat#

For

Venue

Date

Result

23y-321d

Rachin Ravindra

123*

3

New Zealand

Ahmedabad

5 Oct 2023

Won

24y-152d

Nathan Astle

101

2

New Zealand

Ahmedabad

14 Feb 1996

Won

25y-67d

Rameez Raja

113

1

Pakistan

Karachi

20 Oct 1987

Won

25y-174d

Lahiru Thirimanne

139*

1

Sri Lanka

Wellington

1 Mar 2015

Won

26y-52d

Upul Tharanga

102*

1

Sri Lanka

Colombo RPS

26 Mar 2011

Won

Youngest to register a three-figure scores for New Zealand in the World Cup

Age

Batter

Runs

Bat#

Against

Venue

Date

Result

23y-321d

Rachin Ravindra

123*

3

England

Ahmedabad

5 Oct 2023

Won

24y-152d

Nathan Astle

101

2

England

Ahmedabad

14 Feb 1996

Won

26y-112d

Chris Harris

130

5

Australia

Chennai

11 Mar 1996

Lost

27y-0d

Ross Taylor

131*

4

Pakistan

Pallekele

8 Mar 2011

Won

27y-215d

Scott Styris

141

4

Sri Lanka

Bloemfontein

10 Feb 2023

Lost

Note: Ravindra’s team-mate in Ahmedabad, Devon Conway (152*), at 32y-89d, was the second oldest Kiwi to register a three-figure score in the CWC. Only Stephen Fleming at 34y-1d was older (102* v Bangladesh in North Sound in 2007)


82 The number of balls that remained when New Zealand defeated England by nine wickets, while chasing a target exceeding 270-plus in the CWC’s opening match in Ahmedabad on 5 October 2023. The balls to spare equals the record in ODI cricket for a side chasing a target of 270+. However, New Zealand’s performance is now the best for a side in the CWC.

Highest number of balls remaining while successfully chasing targets of 270 or more in ODI cricket

Balls to spare

Team batting 1st


Team batting 2nd (winning side)

Venue

Date

82

Australia (294/9)

lost to

South Africa (295/4)

Centurion

30 Sep 2016

82

England (282/9)

lost to

New Zealand (283/1)

Ahmedabad

5 Oct 2023

80

Sri Lanka (320/4)

lost to

India (321/3)

Hobart

28 Feb 2012

75

England (321/7)

lost to

Sri Lanka (324/2)

Leeds

1 Jul 2006

72

West Indies (288/6)

lost to

England (294/1)

Southampton

29 Sep 2017


Highest number of balls remaining while successfully chasing targets of 250 or more in CWC

Balls to spare

Team batting 1st


Team batting 2nd

(winning side)

Venue

Date

82

England (282/9)

lost to

New Zealand (283/1)

Ahmedabad

5 Oct 2023

79

Ireland (259/10)

lost to

India (260/2)

Hamilton

10 Mar 2015

51

West Indies (321/8)

lost to

Bangladesh (322/3)

Taunton

17 Jun 2019


All records are correct and updated until 6 October 2023

