Australia vs Afghanistan, LIVE Streaming Info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch AUS v AFG match today?

AUS vs AFG, ODI World Cup 2023: Check the live streaming and broadcast details for Australia vs Afghanistan on November 7 in Mumbai.

Published : Nov 07, 2023 07:09 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mumbai: Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan attends the practice session ahead of its 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai
Mumbai: Afghanistan's Rashid Khan attends the practice session ahead of its 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai | Photo Credit: PTI
Mumbai: Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan attends the practice session ahead of its 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai | Photo Credit: PTI

Australia takes on Afghanistan in a league stage fixture of the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The Aussies, after stuttering early with consecutive losses against India and South Africa, have won their last five matches and are poised to make it into the top four.

Afghanistan, too, has a shot at making it to the knockouts if it manages to win all its remaining matches.

Here is all you need to know about the game:

When will AUS vs AFG ODI World Cup 2023 match be played?

The Australia vs Afghanistan ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played on Tuesday, November 7 at the Wankhede stadium.

What time will AUS vs AFG ODI World Cup 2023 match begin?

The Australia vs Afghanistan ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Where will AUS vs AFG ODI World Cup 2023 be telecast?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Afghanistan will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network.

Where to watch live streaming of AUS vs AFG ODI World Cup 2023 match?

The ICC World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Afghanistan will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

