Australia vs New Zealand Live Streaming Info, ICC World Cup 2023: When and where to watch AUS vs NZ match today?

The Trans-Tasman rivalry will see its 2023 leg when New Zealand takes on Australia at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday.
Here is all you need to know before the game.
AUS vs NZ Predicted Playing XI
Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c&wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Locke Ferguson, Trent Boult
When will AUS vs NZ ODI World Cup 2023 match be played?
The Australia vs New Zealand ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played on Saturday, October 28.
What time will AUS vs NZ ODI World Cup 2023 match begin?
The Australia vs New Zealand ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 10:30 AM IST.
Where will AUS vs NZ ODI World Cup 2023 match be played?
The Australia vs New Zealand ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be held at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.
Where can one watch AUS vs NZ ODI World Cup 2023 match?
The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between Australia and New Zealand will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network from 10:30 AM IST onwards.
Where to watch live streaming of AUS vs NZ ODI World Cup 2023 match?
The ICC World Cup 2023 match between Australia and New Zealand will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
