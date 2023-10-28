MagazineBuy Print

Australia vs New Zealand Live Streaming Info, ICC World Cup 2023: When and where to watch AUS vs NZ match today?

AUS vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023: Check the live streaming and broadcast details for Australia vs New Zealand match on October 28 in Dharamsala.

Published : Oct 28, 2023 06:57 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell bats in the nets.
New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell bats in the nets. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell bats in the nets. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Trans-Tasman rivalry will see its 2023 leg when New Zealand takes on Australia at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday.

Here is all you need to know before the game.

AUS vs NZ Predicted Playing XI

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c&wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Locke Ferguson, Trent Boult

When will AUS vs NZ ODI World Cup 2023 match be played?

The Australia vs New Zealand ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played on Saturday, October 28.

What time will AUS vs NZ ODI World Cup 2023 match begin?

The Australia vs New Zealand ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 10:30 AM IST.

Where will AUS vs NZ ODI World Cup 2023 match be played?

The Australia vs New Zealand ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be held at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

Where can one watch AUS vs NZ ODI World Cup 2023 match?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between Australia and New Zealand will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network from 10:30 AM IST onwards.

Where to watch live streaming of AUS vs NZ ODI World Cup 2023 match?

The ICC World Cup 2023 match between Australia and New Zealand will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

