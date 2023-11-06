MagazineBuy Print

BAN vs SL head-to-head record in ODIs: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka overall stats ahead of ICC World Cup 2023 match

BAN vs SL: Here are all the head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Delhi on Monday.

Published : Nov 06, 2023 07:11 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Srilankan cricket team players during a net practice session on the eve of the ICC World Cup Match against Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Srilankan cricket team players during a net practice session on the eve of the ICC World Cup Match against Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV
infoIcon

Srilankan cricket team players during a net practice session on the eve of the ICC World Cup Match against Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will face off in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi on Monday.

Over the years, Sri Lanka has outplayed Bangladesh in ODI by winning 42 off 53 games.

Following a disappointing World Cup campaign, the Asian rivals will look to redeem themselves with the Champions Trophy 2025 qualification round the corner.

Here is a look at the overall head-to-head numbers between the two sides in ODI cricket:

BAN VS SL HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS
Matches played: 53
Bangladesh won: 9
Sri Lanka won: 42
Last result: Sri Lanka won by 21 runs (Colombo; Sep. 2023)
BAN VS SL - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
BAN (highest score) vs SL: 324/5 (50)(Melbourne, 2015)
BAN (lowest score) vs SL: 108 (38.2) (Colombo, 2005)
SL (highest score) vs BAN: 357/9 (50) (Lahore, 2008)
SL (lowest score) vs BAN: 83 (11.5) (Mirpur, 2018)
BAN (highest individual score) vs SL: Mushfiqur Rahim (144 off 150)(Dubai, 2018)
BAN (best bowling) vs SL: Abdur Razzak - 5/62 (10)
SL (highest individual score) vs BAN: Tillakaratne Dilshan (161* off 146)(Melbourne, 2015)
SL (best bowling) vs BAN: Chaminda Vaas - 6/25 (9.1)

MOST RUNS IN BAN VS SL ODIS

Batter Mat Runs Average Strike Rate Highest
Kumar Sangakkara (SL) 31 1206 48.24 88.22 128
Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN) 35 1062 33.18 78.84 144
Sanath Jayasuriya (SL) 22 1030 54.21 99.32 130

MOST WICKETS IN BAN VS SL ODIS

Bowler Mat Wickets Economy Average BBI
Muthiah Muralidaran (SL) 17 31 3.34 17.22 5/31
Lasith Malinga (SL) 15 27 3.78 16.55 4/23
Mashrafe Mortaza (BAN) 22 26 5.22 37.15 3/25

