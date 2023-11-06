BAN vs SL head-to-head record in ODIs: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka overall stats ahead of ICC World Cup 2023 match

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will face off in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi on Monday.

Over the years, Sri Lanka has outplayed Bangladesh in ODI by winning 42 off 53 games.

Following a disappointing World Cup campaign, the Asian rivals will look to redeem themselves with the Champions Trophy 2025 qualification round the corner.

Here is a look at the overall head-to-head numbers between the two sides in ODI cricket:

BAN VS SL HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS Matches played: 53 Bangladesh won: 9 Sri Lanka won: 42 Last result: Sri Lanka won by 21 runs (Colombo; Sep. 2023)

BAN VS SL - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS BAN (highest score) vs SL: 324/5 (50)(Melbourne, 2015) BAN (lowest score) vs SL: 108 (38.2) (Colombo, 2005) SL (highest score) vs BAN: 357/9 (50) (Lahore, 2008) SL (lowest score) vs BAN: 83 (11.5) (Mirpur, 2018) BAN (highest individual score) vs SL: Mushfiqur Rahim (144 off 150)(Dubai, 2018) BAN (best bowling) vs SL: Abdur Razzak - 5/62 (10) SL (highest individual score) vs BAN: Tillakaratne Dilshan (161* off 146)(Melbourne, 2015) SL (best bowling) vs BAN: Chaminda Vaas - 6/25 (9.1)

MOST RUNS IN BAN VS SL ODIS

Batter Mat Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Kumar Sangakkara (SL) 31 1206 48.24 88.22 128 Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN) 35 1062 33.18 78.84 144 Sanath Jayasuriya (SL) 22 1030 54.21 99.32 130

MOST WICKETS IN BAN VS SL ODIS