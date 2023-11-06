BAN vs SL head-to-head record in ODIs: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka overall stats ahead of ICC World Cup 2023 match

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will face off in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi on Monday.
Over the years, Sri Lanka has outplayed Bangladesh in ODI by winning 42 off 53 games.
Following a disappointing World Cup campaign, the Asian rivals will look to redeem themselves with the Champions Trophy 2025 qualification round the corner.
Here is a look at the overall head-to-head numbers between the two sides in ODI cricket:
BAN VS SL HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS
BAN VS SL - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
MOST RUNS IN BAN VS SL ODIS
|Batter
|Mat
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest
|Kumar Sangakkara (SL)
|31
|1206
|48.24
|88.22
|128
|Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN)
|35
|1062
|33.18
|78.84
|144
|Sanath Jayasuriya (SL)
|22
|1030
|54.21
|99.32
|130
MOST WICKETS IN BAN VS SL ODIS
|Bowler
|Mat
|Wickets
|Economy
|Average
|BBI
|Muthiah Muralidaran (SL)
|17
|31
|3.34
|17.22
|5/31
|Lasith Malinga (SL)
|15
|27
|3.78
|16.55
|4/23
|Mashrafe Mortaza (BAN)
|22
|26
|5.22
|37.15
|3/25
