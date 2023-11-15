MagazineBuy Print

IND vs NZ: Mitchell becomes first batter to score two hundreds against India in single edition of ODI World Cup

Mitchell had struck a 127-ball 130 against the Men in Blue in Dharamsala in the league stage of the tournament and followed it up with a 85-ball hundred on Wednesday.

Published : Nov 15, 2023 20:56 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Daryl Mitchell in action against India.
Daryl Mitchell became the first batter to score two hundreds against India in a single edition of the ODI World Cup during the semifinal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Mitchell had struck a 127-ball 130 against the Men in Blue in Dharamsala in the league stage of the tournament and followed it up with a 85-ball hundred on Wednesday. The 32-year-old now has six centuries in the format, the seventh-most by a Kiwi batter.

His 181-run partnership with Kane Williamson for the third wicket gave India a scare and helped New Zealand put up a valiant fight in a run-chase of 398.

Mitchell is only the second batter to score two hundreds against India in ODI World Cup history. Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting, who scored an unbeaten 140 in the 2003 final and 104 in the 2011 quarterfinal, was the first to accomplish the feat.

Mitchell is also only the second Kiwi, after Glenn Turner in 1975, to register an ODI World Cup century against India.

