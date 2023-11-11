MagazineBuy Print

England vs Pakistan Dream 11 prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: ENG v PAK predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

ENG vs PAK: Here are the Dream11 fantasy predictions, predicted playing XIs and squads for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between England and Pakistan in Kolkata on Saturday. 

Published : Nov 11, 2023 07:27 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam attends a practice session.
Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam attends a practice session. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam attends a practice session. | Photo Credit: AP

Pakistan will have a long shot to book a spot in the semifinals when it takes on England at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Friday.

Here’s the predicted playing 11:

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Usama Mir/Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf

England vs Pakistan fantasy picks
Wicketkeepers: Mohammed Rizwan, Jos Buttler
Batters: Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Ben Stokes
All-rounders: Iftikhar Ahmed
Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Hasan Ali

Squads

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Brydon Carse

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Usama Mir, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Imam-ul-Haq

