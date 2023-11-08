ENG vs NED Dream11 Prediction, World Cup 2023: England vs Netherlands predicted XI, squads, fantasy tips

England and Netherlands will face off in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday.

Both teams are no longer in contention for a spot in the semifinals but will be eyeing a Champions Trophy 2025 spot. With two wins in seven games, the Dutch are ninth in the 10-team table, while defending champion England is lingering in the last spot with a solitary win in seven matches.

Pacer Mark Wood has a niggle and that could mean a game for Gus Atkinson or Brydon Carse. Ben Stokes could also miss out due to injury, possibly making way for Harry Brook’s return to the eleven.

ENG VS NED PREDICTED XI

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c) (wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson.

Netherlands: Wesley Barresi, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (c) (wk), Bas de Leede, Saqib Zulfiqar/Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Aryan Dutt.

