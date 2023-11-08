MagazineBuy Print

ENG vs NED Dream11 Prediction, World Cup 2023: England vs Netherlands predicted XI, squads, fantasy tips

World Cup 2023, ENG vs NED: Get all the fantasy tips, predicted XIs and squads for the England vs Netherlands CWC 2023 match in Pune on Wednesday.

Published : Nov 08, 2023 05:32 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Netherlands' Bas de Leede during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match against England at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.
| Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam/The Hindu
infoIcon

Netherlands‘ Bas de Leede during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match against England at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam/The Hindu

England and Netherlands will face off in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday.

Both teams are no longer in contention for a spot in the semifinals but will be eyeing a Champions Trophy 2025 spot. With two wins in seven games, the Dutch are ninth in the 10-team table, while defending champion England is lingering in the last spot with a solitary win in seven matches.

READ | Pride, Champions Trophy spot in line as England takes on Netherlands

Pacer Mark Wood has a niggle and that could mean a game for Gus Atkinson or Brydon Carse. Ben Stokes could also miss out due to injury, possibly making way for Harry Brook’s return to the eleven.

ENG VS NED PREDICTED XI

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c) (wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson.

Netherlands: Wesley Barresi, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (c) (wk), Bas de Leede, Saqib Zulfiqar/Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Aryan Dutt.

ENG VS NED DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM
WICKET-KEEPERS
Jonny Bairstow, Scott Edwards
BATTERS
Joe Root, Dawid Malan (c), Harry Brook
ALL-ROUNDERS
Bas de Leede (vc), Logan van Beek, Colin Ackermann, David Willey
BOWLERS
Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes
Team Composition: ENG 7: 4 NED Credits Left: 16.0
THE SQUADS
ENGLAND
Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk) (c), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Brydon Carse, Harry Brook, Gus Atkinson.
NETHERLANDS
Wesley Barresi, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (wk) (c), Bas de Leede, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Teja Nidamanuru, Vikramjit Singh, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad.

