- November 08, 2023 12:16ENGLAND SQUAD
Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk) (c), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Brydon Carse, Harry Brook, Gus Atkinson.
- November 08, 2023 12:16NETHERLANDS SQUAD
Wesley Barresi, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (wk) (c), Bas de Leede, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Teja Nidamanuru, Vikramjit Singh, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad.
Latest on Sportstar
- ENG vs NED Live Score, World Cup 2023: England, Netherlands eye Champions Trophy 2025 spot; Toss at 1:30 PM IST
- Shaji Prabhakaran sacked as AIFF Secretary General
- England vs Netherlands, LIVE Streaming Info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch ENG vs NED match today?
- Saudi Pro League champion Al-Ittihad sacks coach Espirito Santo
- FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers: Indian women’s team to face New Zealand, USA and Italy in Pool B
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE