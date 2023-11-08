MagazineBuy Print

ENG vs NED Live Score, World Cup 2023: England, Netherlands eye Champions Trophy 2025 spot; Toss at 1:30 PM IST

England vs Netherlands Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023: Get all the latest updates, commentary and highlights from the ENG vs NED match in Pune on Wednesday.

Updated : Nov 08, 2023 12:19 IST

Team Sportstar
England players during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Netherlands.
England players during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Netherlands.
England players during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Netherlands.

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between England and Netherlands in Pune on Wednesday.

  • November 08, 2023 12:16
    ENGLAND SQUAD

    Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk) (c), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Brydon Carse, Harry Brook, Gus Atkinson.

  • November 08, 2023 12:16
    NETHERLANDS SQUAD

    Wesley Barresi, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (wk) (c), Bas de Leede, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Teja Nidamanuru, Vikramjit Singh, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad.

