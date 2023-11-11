ENG vs PAK head-to-head record in ODI World Cup: England vs Pakistan WC results, batting and bowling records

England and Pakistan will lock horns in an ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

For Pakistan to go beyond New Zealand in the points table, it needs to win by 287 or 288 runs if it bats first. If it bowls first, Pakistan needs to chase the target with 284 deliveries to spare.

Here is a look at the head-to-head stats between England and Pakistan in the ODI World Cup:

ENG vs PAK HEAD-TO-HEAD IN WORLD CUP Matches played: 10 England: 4 Pakistan: 5 No Result: 1 Last result: Pakistan beat England by 14 runs

ENG vs PAK - List of results in World Cups 1979 - England beat Pakistan by 14 runs in Leeds 1983 - England beat Pakistan by 8 wickets in London 1983 - England beat Pakistan by 7 wickets in Manchester 1987 - Pakistan beat England by 18 runs in Rawalpindi 1987 - Pakistan beat England by 7 wickets in Karachi 1992 - No result 1992 - Pakistan beat England by 22 runs in Melbourne 1996 - Pakistan beat England by 7 wickets in Karachi 2003 - England beat Pakistan 112 runs in Cape Town 2019 - Pakistan beat England by 14 runs in Nottingham

ENG vs PAK AT ODI WORLD CUP - HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES

Ramiz Raja (PAK) - 113 (148) in Karachi in 1987

JE Root (ENG) - 107 (104) in Nottingham in 2019

JC Buttler (ENG) - 103 (76) in Nottingham in 2019

ENG vs PAK AT ODI WORLD CUP - BEST BOWLING FIGURES

M Hendrick (ENG) - 4/15 in Leeds in 1979

JM Anderson (ENG) - 4/29 in Cape Town in 2003

Abdul Qadir (PAK) - 4/31 in Rawalpindi in 1987