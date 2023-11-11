MagazineBuy Print

ENG vs PAK head-to-head record in ODI World Cup: England vs Pakistan WC results, batting and bowling records

ENG vs PAK: Find all the records, results and stats from ODI World Cup matches between England and Pakistan.

Published : Nov 11, 2023 07:24 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Pakistan players during the practice session ahead of their match against England.
Pakistan players during the practice session ahead of their match against England. | Photo Credit: ANI
infoIcon

Pakistan players during the practice session ahead of their match against England. | Photo Credit: ANI

England and Pakistan will lock horns in an ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

For Pakistan to go beyond New Zealand in the points table, it needs to win by 287 or 288 runs if it bats first. If it bowls first, Pakistan needs to chase the target with 284 deliveries to spare.

Here is a look at the head-to-head stats between England and Pakistan in the ODI World Cup:

ENG vs PAK HEAD-TO-HEAD IN WORLD CUP
Matches played: 10
England: 4
Pakistan: 5
No Result: 1
Last result: Pakistan beat England by 14 runs
ENG vs PAK - List of results in World Cups
1979 - England beat Pakistan by 14 runs in Leeds
1983 - England beat Pakistan by 8 wickets in London
1983 - England beat Pakistan by 7 wickets in Manchester
1987 - Pakistan beat England by 18 runs in Rawalpindi
1987 - Pakistan beat England by 7 wickets in Karachi
1992 - No result
1992 - Pakistan beat England by 22 runs in Melbourne
1996 - Pakistan beat England by 7 wickets in Karachi
2003 - England beat Pakistan 112 runs in Cape Town
2019 - Pakistan beat England by 14 runs in Nottingham

ENG vs PAK AT ODI WORLD CUP - HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES

Ramiz Raja (PAK) - 113 (148) in Karachi in 1987

JE Root (ENG) - 107 (104) in Nottingham in 2019

JC Buttler (ENG) - 103 (76) in Nottingham in 2019

ENG vs PAK AT ODI WORLD CUP - BEST BOWLING FIGURES

M Hendrick (ENG) - 4/15 in Leeds in 1979

JM Anderson (ENG) - 4/29 in Cape Town in 2003

Abdul Qadir (PAK) - 4/31 in Rawalpindi in 1987

