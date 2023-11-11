ENG vs PAK head-to-head record in ODI World Cup: England vs Pakistan WC results, batting and bowling records

England and Pakistan will lock horns in an ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.
For Pakistan to go beyond New Zealand in the points table, it needs to win by 287 or 288 runs if it bats first. If it bowls first, Pakistan needs to chase the target with 284 deliveries to spare.
Here is a look at the head-to-head stats between England and Pakistan in the ODI World Cup:
ENG vs PAK HEAD-TO-HEAD IN WORLD CUP
ENG vs PAK - List of results in World Cups
ENG vs PAK AT ODI WORLD CUP - HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES
Ramiz Raja (PAK) - 113 (148) in Karachi in 1987
JE Root (ENG) - 107 (104) in Nottingham in 2019
JC Buttler (ENG) - 103 (76) in Nottingham in 2019
ENG vs PAK AT ODI WORLD CUP - BEST BOWLING FIGURES
M Hendrick (ENG) - 4/15 in Leeds in 1979
JM Anderson (ENG) - 4/29 in Cape Town in 2003
Abdul Qadir (PAK) - 4/31 in Rawalpindi in 1987
