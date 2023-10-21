ICC World Cup 2023: ENG vs SA head-to-head record; England vs South Africa stats, most runs, wickets

England and South Africa will face off in the 20th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.
Both teams are heading into the match after being defeated by significantly weaker sides in their previous game. While England was stunned by Afghanistan in Delhi on October 15, South Africa is smarting a loss against Netherlands in Dharamsala on October 17.
Both England and South Africa were strong title contenders ahead of the tournament but will need to get their campaigns back on track after humiliating defeats.
Here are the head-to-head numbers ahead of the match:
ENG VS SA HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN ODIS
ENG VS SA - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
MOST RUNS IN ENG VS SA ODIS
|Batter
|Mat
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest
|Jacques Kallis (SA)
|38
|1054
|31.93
|65.46
|107
|Hashim Amla (SA)
|22
|976
|51.36
|87.45
|150
|Quinton de Kock (SA)
|17
|902
|60.13
|97.93
|138*
MOST WICKETS IN ENG VS SA ODIS
|Bowler
|Mat
|Wickets
|Economy
|Average
|BBI
|Darren Gough (ENG)
|29
|51
|3.82
|21.25
|4/29
|Shaun Pollock (SA)
|30
|40
|3.33
|21.77
|5/20
|James Anderson (ENG)
|21
|32
|4.61
|21.28
|5/23
