MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ICC World Cup 2023: ENG vs SA head-to-head record; England vs South Africa stats, most runs, wickets

ENG vs SA head-to-head in ODIs: Here are all the stats and numbers you need to know ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between England and South Africa in Mumbai on Saturday.

Published : Oct 21, 2023 07:06 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
South Africa’s Aiden Markram during a practice session ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup match against England at Wankhede Stadium on Friday.
South Africa’s Aiden Markram during a practice session ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup match against England at Wankhede Stadium on Friday. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu
infoIcon

South Africa’s Aiden Markram during a practice session ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup match against England at Wankhede Stadium on Friday. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu

England and South Africa will face off in the 20th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

Both teams are heading into the match after being defeated by significantly weaker sides in their previous game. While England was stunned by Afghanistan in Delhi on October 15, South Africa is smarting a loss against Netherlands in Dharamsala on October 17.

Both England and South Africa were strong title contenders ahead of the tournament but will need to get their campaigns back on track after humiliating defeats.

Here are the head-to-head numbers ahead of the match:

ENG VS SA HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN ODIS
Matches played: 69
England won: 30
South Africa won: 33
Tied: 1
No Result: 5
Last result: England won by 59 runs (Kimberley; Feb. 2023)
Last five results: ENG won - 2; SA won - 3
ENG VS SA - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
ENG (highest score) vs SA: 399/9 (50) - ENG won by 39 runs (2016)
ENG (lowest score) vs SA: 103 (41) - ENG lost by 122 runs (1999)
SA (highest score) vs ENG: 354/6 (50) - SA won by 112 runs (2009)
SA (lowest score) vs ENG: 83 (20.4) - SA lost by 118 runs (2022)
ENG (highest individual score) vs SA: Jos Buttler 131 (127)
ENG (best bowling) vs SA: Jofra Archer 6/40 (9.1)
SA (highest individual score) vs ENG: Hashim Amla 150 (124)
SA (best bowling) vs ENG: Andrew Hall 5/18 (10)

MOST RUNS IN ENG VS SA ODIS

Batter Mat Runs Average Strike Rate Highest
Jacques Kallis (SA) 38 1054 31.93 65.46 107
Hashim Amla (SA) 22 976 51.36 87.45 150
Quinton de Kock (SA) 17 902 60.13 97.93 138*

MOST WICKETS IN ENG VS SA ODIS

Bowler Mat Wickets Economy Average BBI
Darren Gough (ENG) 29 51 3.82 21.25 4/29
Shaun Pollock (SA) 30 40 3.33 21.77 5/20
James Anderson (ENG) 21 32 4.61 21.28 5/23

Related stories

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

England /

South Africa /

England vs South Africa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ICC World Cup 2023: ENG vs SA head-to-head record; England vs South Africa stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. ENG vs SA head-to-head in ODI World Cup: England vs South Africa list of results from 1992 to 2019
    Team Sportstar
  3. UFC 294 - Makhachev vs Volkanovski: Lightweight title LIVE streaming details, full fight cards, stats
    Team Sportstar
  4. Messi’s FIFA World Cup winning teammate Papu Gomez banned for two years
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sainz expects McLaren to beat Ferrari in most remaining races
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. ICC World Cup 2023: ENG vs SA head-to-head record; England vs South Africa stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. ENG vs SA head-to-head in ODI World Cup: England vs South Africa list of results from 1992 to 2019
    Team Sportstar
  3. AUS vs PAK, ICC World Cup: Warner, Marsh and Zampa shine as Australia beats Pakistan by 62 runs
    N. Sudarshan
  4. NED vs SL, World Cup 2023: Netherlands beating Sri Lanka would not be an upset, says Nidamanuru
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. ENG vs SA: England, South Africa look to shrug off upsets to get World Cup campaign back on track
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ICC World Cup 2023: ENG vs SA head-to-head record; England vs South Africa stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. ENG vs SA head-to-head in ODI World Cup: England vs South Africa list of results from 1992 to 2019
    Team Sportstar
  3. UFC 294 - Makhachev vs Volkanovski: Lightweight title LIVE streaming details, full fight cards, stats
    Team Sportstar
  4. Messi’s FIFA World Cup winning teammate Papu Gomez banned for two years
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sainz expects McLaren to beat Ferrari in most remaining races
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment