ICC World Cup 2023: ENG vs SA head-to-head record; England vs South Africa stats, most runs, wickets

England and South Africa will face off in the 20th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

Both teams are heading into the match after being defeated by significantly weaker sides in their previous game. While England was stunned by Afghanistan in Delhi on October 15, South Africa is smarting a loss against Netherlands in Dharamsala on October 17.

Both England and South Africa were strong title contenders ahead of the tournament but will need to get their campaigns back on track after humiliating defeats.

Here are the head-to-head numbers ahead of the match:

ENG VS SA HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN ODIS Matches played: 69 England won: 30 South Africa won: 33 Tied: 1 No Result: 5 Last result: England won by 59 runs (Kimberley; Feb. 2023) Last five results: ENG won - 2; SA won - 3

ENG VS SA - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS ENG (highest score) vs SA: 399/9 (50) - ENG won by 39 runs (2016) ENG (lowest score) vs SA: 103 (41) - ENG lost by 122 runs (1999) SA (highest score) vs ENG: 354/6 (50) - SA won by 112 runs (2009) SA (lowest score) vs ENG: 83 (20.4) - SA lost by 118 runs (2022) ENG (highest individual score) vs SA: Jos Buttler 131 (127) ENG (best bowling) vs SA: Jofra Archer 6/40 (9.1) SA (highest individual score) vs ENG: Hashim Amla 150 (124) SA (best bowling) vs ENG: Andrew Hall 5/18 (10)

MOST RUNS IN ENG VS SA ODIS

Batter Mat Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Jacques Kallis (SA) 38 1054 31.93 65.46 107 Hashim Amla (SA) 22 976 51.36 87.45 150 Quinton de Kock (SA) 17 902 60.13 97.93 138*

MOST WICKETS IN ENG VS SA ODIS