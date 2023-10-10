MagazineBuy Print

England vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch ENG vs BAN match today?

ENG vs BAN LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch England vs Bangladesh ODI World Cup match today?

Published : Oct 10, 2023 07:04 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
England captain Jos Buttler during the practice session at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Monday.
England captain Jos Buttler during the practice session at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Monday. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI
infoIcon

England captain Jos Buttler during the practice session at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Monday. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

England will take on Bangladesh in an ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Tuesday.

ICC World Cup 2023: England preps for Bangladesh challenge with Dua Lipa and Ed Sheeran in the background

England vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023 match live streaming info

When will ENG vs BAN World Cup match be played?

The England vs Bangladesh ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played on Tuesday, October 10.

What time will ENG vs BAN World Cup match begin?

The England vs Bangladesh ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 10:30 AM IST.

Where will ENG vs BAN World Cup match take place?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between England and Bangladesh will take place at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

ICC World Cup 2023: Buttler says ‘poor outfield’ in Dharamsala will force fielders to be ‘careful’ against Bangladesh

Which TV channel will broadcast ENG vs BAN World Cup match Live?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between England and Bangladesh will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network from 10:30 AM IST onwards.

Where to watch Live streaming of ENG vs BAN World Cup match?

The ICC World Cup 2023 match between England and Bangladesh will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

THE SQUADS
BANGLADESH
Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib
ENGLAND
Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Ben Stokes, Gus Atkinson, David Willey, Reece Topley.

