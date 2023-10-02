England vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023 warm-ups: When and where to watch ENG vs BAN practice match today?

England will take on Bangladesh in an ICC ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Monday.

New Zealand faces South Africa in the other warm-up tie of the day.

Bangladesh vs England World Cup warm-up match live streaming info

When will ENG vs BAN World Cup warm-up match be played?

The England vs Bangladesh ICC World Cup warm-up match will be played on Mondday, October 2.

What time will ENG vs BAN World Cup warm-up match begin?

The England vs Bangladesh ICC World Cup warm-up match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Where will ENG vs BAN World Cup warm-up match take place?

The ICC World Cup warm-up match between England and Bangladesh will take place at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Which TV channel will broadcast ENG vs BAN World Cup warm-up match Live?

The ICC World Cup warm-up match between England and Bangladesh will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network from 12:30 PM IST onwards. The match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Where to watch Live streaming of ENG vs BAN World Cup warm-up match?

The ICC World Cup warm-up match between Bangladesh and England will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.