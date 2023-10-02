England will take on Bangladesh in an ICC ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Monday.
New Zealand faces South Africa in the other warm-up tie of the day.
Bangladesh vs England World Cup warm-up match live streaming info
When will ENG vs BAN World Cup warm-up match be played?
The England vs Bangladesh ICC World Cup warm-up match will be played on Mondday, October 2.
What time will ENG vs BAN World Cup warm-up match begin?
The England vs Bangladesh ICC World Cup warm-up match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.
Where will ENG vs BAN World Cup warm-up match take place?
The ICC World Cup warm-up match between England and Bangladesh will take place at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.
Which TV channel will broadcast ENG vs BAN World Cup warm-up match Live?
The ICC World Cup warm-up match between England and Bangladesh will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network from 12:30 PM IST onwards. The match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.
Where to watch Live streaming of ENG vs BAN World Cup warm-up match?
The ICC World Cup warm-up match between Bangladesh and England will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
THE SQUADS
BANGLADESH
ENGLAND
Latest on Sportstar
- England vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023 warm-ups: When and where to watch ENG vs BAN practice match today?
- New Zealand vs South Africa LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023 warm-ups: When and where to watch NZ vs SA practice match today?
- Mohun Bagan vs Maziya LIVE streaming info, AFC Cup 2023-24: When, where to watch; Preview
- Asian Games 2023 LIVE updates, Hangzhou 2022 medals tally: India wins 2 bronze in speed skating 3000m relay; Vithya Ramraj equals PT Usha’s national record in 400m hurdles heat
- Athletics LIVE updates, Asian Games 2023: Tejaswin in action in shot put next; Palaksha, Santhosh into men’s 400m hurdles final; Hangzhou 2022 streaming info
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE