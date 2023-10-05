England vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch ENG vs NZ match today?

England will take on New Zealand in an ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.
The two teams had previously met in the same venue during the opening match of the 1996 World Cup.
ENG vs NZ Preview: Finalists of 2019 resume new age rivalry
England vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 match live streaming info
When will ENG vs NZ World Cup match be played?
The England vs New Zealand ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played on Thursday, October 5.
What time will ENG vs NZ World Cup match begin?
The England vs New Zealand ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.
Where will ENG vs NZ World Cup match take place?
The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between England and New Zealand will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Which TV channel will broadcast ENG vs NZ World Cup match Live?
The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between England and New Zealand will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network from 2:00 PM IST onwards.
Where to watch Live streaming of ENG vs NZ World Cup match?
The ICC World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and England will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
THE SQUADS
NEW ZEALAND
ENGLAND
