MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

England vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch ENG vs NZ match today?

ENG vs NZ LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch England vs New Zealand ODI World Cup match today?

Published : Oct 05, 2023 07:42 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Jos Buttler will lead England in an ODI World Cup for the first time on Thursday against New Zealand in Ahmedabad.
Jos Buttler will lead England in an ODI World Cup for the first time on Thursday against New Zealand in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Jos Buttler will lead England in an ODI World Cup for the first time on Thursday against New Zealand in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

England will take on New Zealand in an ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

The two teams had previously met in the same venue during the opening match of the 1996 World Cup.

ENG vs NZ Preview: Finalists of 2019 resume new age rivalry

England vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 match live streaming info

When will ENG vs NZ World Cup match be played?

The England vs New Zealand ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played on Thursday, October 5.

ALSO READ
Who will win ICC World Cup 2023? Answer lies in what wins World Cups

What time will ENG vs NZ World Cup match begin?

The England vs New Zealand ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Where will ENG vs NZ World Cup match take place?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between England and New Zealand will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

ALSO READ
ODI World Cup 2023: Buttler backs England’s attacking approach in title defence in Indian conditions

Which TV channel will broadcast ENG vs NZ World Cup match Live?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between England and New Zealand will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network from 2:00 PM IST onwards.

Where to watch Live streaming of ENG vs NZ World Cup match?

The ICC World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and England will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

THE SQUADS
NEW ZEALAND
Devon Conway, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham
ENGLAND
Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Harry Brook, Gus Atkinson, Reece Topley, David Willey

Related stories

Related Topics

India vs England /

ICC World Cup 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023 LIVE, October 5 updates: Women’s compound archery semifinal at 7:50am IST; PV Sindhu in action soon; Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. England vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch ENG vs NZ match today?
    Team Sportstar
  3. UEFA Champions League: Morata scores twice to lead Atletico to 3-2 win over Feyenoord
    AP
  4. India vs Chinese Taipei Kabaddi LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023: Lineups out as IND plays TPE, eyes top spot in Men’s Group A; Match starts at 8:00 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. UEFA Champions League: Manchester City substitutes Alvarez, Doku combine for late goals in 3-1 win at Leipzig
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. England vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch ENG vs NZ match today?
    Team Sportstar
  2. ICC World Cup 2023: ENG vs NZ head-to-head record; England vs New Zealand stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. ICC World Cup 2023: Youngest and oldest squads and players in the tournament
    Team Sportstar
  4. ODI World Cup 2023: Buttler backs England’s attacking approach in title defence in Indian conditions
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. ODI World Cup 2023: England’s Stokes doubtful for opener against New Zealand with hip injury
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023 LIVE, October 5 updates: Women’s compound archery semifinal at 7:50am IST; PV Sindhu in action soon; Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. England vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch ENG vs NZ match today?
    Team Sportstar
  3. UEFA Champions League: Morata scores twice to lead Atletico to 3-2 win over Feyenoord
    AP
  4. India vs Chinese Taipei Kabaddi LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023: Lineups out as IND plays TPE, eyes top spot in Men’s Group A; Match starts at 8:00 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. UEFA Champions League: Manchester City substitutes Alvarez, Doku combine for late goals in 3-1 win at Leipzig
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment