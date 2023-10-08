MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Fastest to 50 World Cup wickets: Starc eyes Malinga’s record in IND vs AUS WC 2023 match

ODI World Cup 2023: Mitchell Starc has 49 wickets in 18 innings and has seven innings to better the record held by Lasith Malinga.

Published : Oct 08, 2023 16:15 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mitchell Starc is close to breaking Lasith Malinga’s record of fastest to 50 ODI World Cup wickets.
Mitchell Starc is close to breaking Lasith Malinga’s record of fastest to 50 ODI World Cup wickets. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Mitchell Starc is close to breaking Lasith Malinga’s record of fastest to 50 ODI World Cup wickets. | Photo Credit: AP

The 13th edition of the ICC ODI World Cup will be played in India from October 5 to November 19.

The World Cup has showcased the best of several international bowlers across 12 editions since its inception in 1975.

FOLLOW | India vs Australia LIVE score and updates, ODI World Cup 2023

Australia’s Glenn McGrath leads the pack of bowlers with a whopping 71 wickets from just 39 matches.. But it is a Sri Lankan who holds the record of being the fastest to 50 wickets.

Lasith Malinga took 50 wickets in just 25 innings. However, Mitchell Starc, playing in his third ODI World Cup, is close to bettering the feat and by some margin.

Starc has 49 wickets in 18 innings, leaving him just one short of the record ahead of Australia’s match against India.

Fastest to 50 wickets in ODI World Cup (Inns)

Player Editions played Innings
Lasith Malinga 2007-2019 (4) 25
Glenn McGrath 1996-2007 (4) 30
Muttiah Muralitharan 1996-2011 (5) 30
Wasim Akram 1987-2003 (5) 33

Related Topics

ICC World Cup 2023 /

Mitchell Starc /

Glenn McGrath /

Lasith Malinga

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Fastest to 50 World Cup wickets: Starc eyes Malinga’s record in IND vs AUS WC 2023 match
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AUS Live Score, World Cup 2023: Australia 112/3 (28); Jadeja removes Smith to put India on top
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023 medals tally updates: October 8 - LIVE - India records its best-ever haul, China tops with 201 gold medals
    Team Sportstar
  4. NZ vs NED, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Dutch face stern test after New Zealand’s high-flying start
    PTI
  5. Fastest to 1000 World Cup runs: Warner breaks Tendulkar, de Villiers’ record; Rohit eyes to better it
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. Fastest to 50 World Cup wickets: Starc eyes Malinga’s record in IND vs AUS WC 2023 match
    Team Sportstar
  2. NZ vs NED, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Dutch face stern test after New Zealand’s high-flying start
    PTI
  3. ICC Cricket World Cup: Batters give South Africa belief, but bowlers need to back them up
    Reuters
  4. Rohit Sharma becomes oldest captain to lead India in ODI World Cup match
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs AUS: David Warner becomes fastest to 1000 ODI World Cup runs, breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Fastest to 50 World Cup wickets: Starc eyes Malinga’s record in IND vs AUS WC 2023 match
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AUS Live Score, World Cup 2023: Australia 112/3 (28); Jadeja removes Smith to put India on top
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023 medals tally updates: October 8 - LIVE - India records its best-ever haul, China tops with 201 gold medals
    Team Sportstar
  4. NZ vs NED, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Dutch face stern test after New Zealand’s high-flying start
    PTI
  5. Fastest to 1000 World Cup runs: Warner breaks Tendulkar, de Villiers’ record; Rohit eyes to better it
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment