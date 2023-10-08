Fastest to 50 World Cup wickets: Starc eyes Malinga’s record in IND vs AUS WC 2023 match

The 13th edition of the ICC ODI World Cup will be played in India from October 5 to November 19.

The World Cup has showcased the best of several international bowlers across 12 editions since its inception in 1975.

Australia’s Glenn McGrath leads the pack of bowlers with a whopping 71 wickets from just 39 matches.. But it is a Sri Lankan who holds the record of being the fastest to 50 wickets.

Lasith Malinga took 50 wickets in just 25 innings. However, Mitchell Starc, playing in his third ODI World Cup, is close to bettering the feat and by some margin.

Starc has 49 wickets in 18 innings, leaving him just one short of the record ahead of Australia’s match against India.

Fastest to 50 wickets in ODI World Cup (Inns)