MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

World Cup 2023: Maxwell, Cummins put on highest eighth wicket partnership in World Cups in AUS vs AFG match

Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins registered the highest eighth wicket in World Cups during the ICC ODI World Cup match between Australia and Afghanistan at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

Published : Nov 07, 2023 21:26 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar

Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins registered the highest eighth wicket in World Cups in the ICC ODI World Cup match between Australia and Afghanistan at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

The Australia duo is currently on an unbeaten 111-ball 123-run partnership and are performing a rescue act after the Afghani bowlers left their side reeling at 91-7 at the end of 20 overs.

They beat the previous best best of 117 runs held by Iain Butchart and Dave Houghton of Zimbabwe against New Zealand in 1987.

More to follow...

Related Topics

ICC World Cup 2023 /

Glenn Maxwell /

Pat Cummins

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Racism in football: Fiorentina gets suspended one-match stand ban for racist chanting
    AFP
  2. World Cup 2023: Maxwell, Cummins put on highest eighth wicket partnership in World Cups in AUS vs AFG match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023: Maxwell hundred keeps AUS in hunt vs AFG
    Team Sportstar
  4. German legend Oliver Kahn meets AIFF chief during private visit to India
    PTI
  5. ENG vs NED, ODI World Cup 2023: Netherlands assistant coach wary of ‘wounded buffalo’ England ahead of Pune clash
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. World Cup 2023: Maxwell, Cummins put on highest eighth wicket partnership in World Cups in AUS vs AFG match
    Team Sportstar
  2. ENG vs NED, ODI World Cup 2023: Netherlands assistant coach wary of ‘wounded buffalo’ England ahead of Pune clash
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. World Cup 2023: Pride, Champions Trophy spot in line as England takes on Netherlands
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. ‘Time for ICC to revisit its timed-out rule and add some clauses to it’
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  5. AUS vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Ibrahim Zadran becomes first Afghanistan player to score WC century
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Racism in football: Fiorentina gets suspended one-match stand ban for racist chanting
    AFP
  2. World Cup 2023: Maxwell, Cummins put on highest eighth wicket partnership in World Cups in AUS vs AFG match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023: Maxwell hundred keeps AUS in hunt vs AFG
    Team Sportstar
  4. German legend Oliver Kahn meets AIFF chief during private visit to India
    PTI
  5. ENG vs NED, ODI World Cup 2023: Netherlands assistant coach wary of ‘wounded buffalo’ England ahead of Pune clash
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment