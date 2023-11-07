Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins registered the highest eighth wicket in World Cups in the ICC ODI World Cup match between Australia and Afghanistan at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.
The Australia duo is currently on an unbeaten 111-ball 123-run partnership and are performing a rescue act after the Afghani bowlers left their side reeling at 91-7 at the end of 20 overs.
They beat the previous best best of 117 runs held by Iain Butchart and Dave Houghton of Zimbabwe against New Zealand in 1987.
More to follow...
Latest on Sportstar
- Racism in football: Fiorentina gets suspended one-match stand ban for racist chanting
- World Cup 2023: Maxwell, Cummins put on highest eighth wicket partnership in World Cups in AUS vs AFG match
- Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023: Maxwell hundred keeps AUS in hunt vs AFG
- German legend Oliver Kahn meets AIFF chief during private visit to India
- ENG vs NED, ODI World Cup 2023: Netherlands assistant coach wary of ‘wounded buffalo’ England ahead of Pune clash
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE