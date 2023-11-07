World Cup 2023: Maxwell, Cummins put on highest eighth wicket partnership in World Cups in AUS vs AFG match

Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins registered the highest eighth wicket in World Cups in the ICC ODI World Cup match between Australia and Afghanistan at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

The Australia duo is currently on an unbeaten 111-ball 123-run partnership and are performing a rescue act after the Afghani bowlers left their side reeling at 91-7 at the end of 20 overs.

They beat the previous best best of 117 runs held by Iain Butchart and Dave Houghton of Zimbabwe against New Zealand in 1987.

