What are the highest successful ODI chases at Wankhede stadium?

293 by Australia is the highest total successfully chased down at Wankhede Stadium.

Published : Nov 15, 2023 18:40 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Australia’s Glenn Maxwell’s double century led Australia to a three-wicket win over Afghanistan at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
FILE PHOTO: Australia’s Glenn Maxwell’s double century led Australia to a three-wicket win over Afghanistan at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Australia's Glenn Maxwell's double century led Australia to a three-wicket win over Afghanistan at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

India, on Wednesday, gave New Zealand a mammoth 398-run target to chase in the first semifinal of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

293 by Australia against Afghanistan in Mumbai during the league stage of CWC 2023 is the highest total successfully chased down at this venue.

New Zealand chased down 281 against India in 2020 and comes second in the list of highest successful chases with 284/4.

India’s 2011 World Cup win against Sri Lanka with a total of 277/7 is the third-highest successful chase at Wankhede.

Highest successful chases at Wankhede Stadium
293/7 - Australia vs Afghanistan
284/4 - New Zealand vs India
277/7 - India vs Sri Lanka
258/0 - Australia vs India
229/5 - Sri Lanka vs India

