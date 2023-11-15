What are the highest successful ODI chases at Wankhede stadium?

India, on Wednesday, gave New Zealand a mammoth 398-run target to chase in the first semifinal of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
293 by Australia against Afghanistan in Mumbai during the league stage of CWC 2023 is the highest total successfully chased down at this venue.
New Zealand chased down 281 against India in 2020 and comes second in the list of highest successful chases with 284/4.
India’s 2011 World Cup win against Sri Lanka with a total of 277/7 is the third-highest successful chase at Wankhede.
Highest successful chases at Wankhede Stadium
