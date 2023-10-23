Highest successful run chases vs Pakistan in World Cup history: India leads list with 2003 WC win

India holds the record for registering the highest successful run-chase against Pakistan in the history of the ICC Cricket World Cup.
The Men in Blue overhauled a 274-run target with six wickets remaining and 26 balls to spare during the 2003 World Cup in South Africa.
Interestingly, only seven 200-plus scores have been chased down against Pakistan in the 48-year-long history of the quadrennial event.
If Afghanistan manages to chase the 283-run target in Chennai on Monday, it will script history by registering the highest successful chase against Pakistan at the World Cup.
Top five highest successful run-chases against Pakistan in World Cup cricket
|Score
|Overs
|Team
|Year
|Venue
|276/4
|45.4
|India
|2003
|Centurion
|267/9
|59.4
|West Indies
|1975
|Birmingham
|243/5
|44.2
|South Africa
|1996
|Karachi
|233/3
|57.2
|England
|1983
|Manchester
|221/0
|46.5
|West Indies
|1992
|Melbourne
This is a developing story...
