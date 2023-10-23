MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Highest successful run chases vs Pakistan in World Cup history: India leads list with 2003 WC win

The Men in Blue overhauled a 274-run target with six wickets remaining and 26 balls to spare during the 2003 World Cup in South Africa.

Published : Oct 23, 2023 21:14 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rahul Dravid and Yuvraj Singh are being congratulated by Wasim Akram after the win at the Supersport Park during the 2003 World Cup.
Rahul Dravid and Yuvraj Singh are being congratulated by Wasim Akram after the win at the Supersport Park during the 2003 World Cup. | Photo Credit: SPORTSTAR
infoIcon

Rahul Dravid and Yuvraj Singh are being congratulated by Wasim Akram after the win at the Supersport Park during the 2003 World Cup. | Photo Credit: SPORTSTAR

India holds the record for registering the highest successful run-chase against Pakistan in the history of the ICC Cricket World Cup.

The Men in Blue overhauled a 274-run target with six wickets remaining and 26 balls to spare during the 2003 World Cup in South Africa.

Interestingly, only seven 200-plus scores have been chased down against Pakistan in the 48-year-long history of the quadrennial event.

If Afghanistan manages to chase the 283-run target in Chennai on Monday, it will script history by registering the highest successful chase against Pakistan at the World Cup.

Top five highest successful run-chases against Pakistan in World Cup cricket

Score Overs Team Year Venue
276/4 45.4 India 2003 Centurion
267/9 59.4 West Indies 1975 Birmingham
243/5 44.2 South Africa 1996 Karachi
233/3 57.2 England 1983 Manchester
221/0 46.5 West Indies 1992 Melbourne

This is a developing story...

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2023: AFG 229/2 (42); Rahmat, Shahidi take AFG closer; Hasan gets Ibrahim
    Team Sportstar
  2. Highest successful run chases vs Pakistan in World Cup history: India leads list with 2003 WC win
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Para Games 2023 medals tally Highlights: October 23 - India fourth with six golds; China leads
    Team Sportstar
  4. ‘I feel lucky that I could play with him’, says Prasanna after Bishan Bedi passes away
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Champions League: AC Milan returns to profit after 17 years with UCL success
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. Highest successful run chases vs Pakistan in World Cup history: India leads list with 2003 WC win
    Team Sportstar
  2. ODI World Cup 2023: Hot weather will treat both Bangladesh and South Africa equally, says Shakib
    Shayan Acharya
  3. ICC ODI World Cup: Teams that have won the CWC undefeated
    Team Sportstar
  4. ODI World Cup 2023: Having IPL experience within the camp helps us as a team, says Markram
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. AFG vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Ibrahim Zadran becomes fastest Afghanistan batter to score 1000 ODI runs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2023: AFG 229/2 (42); Rahmat, Shahidi take AFG closer; Hasan gets Ibrahim
    Team Sportstar
  2. Highest successful run chases vs Pakistan in World Cup history: India leads list with 2003 WC win
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Para Games 2023 medals tally Highlights: October 23 - India fourth with six golds; China leads
    Team Sportstar
  4. ‘I feel lucky that I could play with him’, says Prasanna after Bishan Bedi passes away
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Champions League: AC Milan returns to profit after 17 years with UCL success
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment