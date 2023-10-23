Highest successful run chases vs Pakistan in World Cup history: India leads list with 2003 WC win

India holds the record for registering the highest successful run-chase against Pakistan in the history of the ICC Cricket World Cup.

The Men in Blue overhauled a 274-run target with six wickets remaining and 26 balls to spare during the 2003 World Cup in South Africa.

Interestingly, only seven 200-plus scores have been chased down against Pakistan in the 48-year-long history of the quadrennial event.

If Afghanistan manages to chase the 283-run target in Chennai on Monday, it will script history by registering the highest successful chase against Pakistan at the World Cup.

Top five highest successful run-chases against Pakistan in World Cup cricket

Score Overs Team Year Venue 276/4 45.4 India 2003 Centurion 267/9 59.4 West Indies 1975 Birmingham 243/5 44.2 South Africa 1996 Karachi 233/3 57.2 England 1983 Manchester 221/0 46.5 West Indies 1992 Melbourne

This is a developing story...