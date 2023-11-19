MagazineBuy Print

Full list of highest wicket-takers in Men’s ODI World Cup: Shami equals Akram; McGrath at top

ODI World Cup: Here is the list of the highest wicket-takers in the Men’s Cricket World Cup.

Published : Nov 19, 2023 21:56 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Mohammed Shami celebrates the dismissal of Australia’s David Warner.
India’s Mohammed Shami celebrates the dismissal of Australia’s David Warner. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s Mohammed Shami celebrates the dismissal of Australia’s David Warner. | Photo Credit: AP

Mohammed Shami equalled Wasim Akram in the list of leading wicket-takers in Men’s ODI World Cups during India’s final against Australia in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

FOLLOW LIVE BLOG: India vs Australia World Cup 2023 Final

Mitchell Starc continued in third place and took his tally to 65 wickets when he scalped three against India in the final.

Glenn McGrath, however, remains the clear leader with 71 wickets in 39 innings. Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan is in second-place with 68 wickets.

Here is the list of highest wicket-takers in Men’s ODI World Cups:

Player Innings Wickets Average Economy Best
Glenn McGrath 39 71 18.19 3.96 7/15
Muttiah Muralitharan 39 68 19.63 3.88 4/19
Mitchell Starc 28 65 19.29 5.15 6/28
Lasith Malinga 28 56 22.87 5.51 6/38
Mohammed Shami 18 55 13.52 5.13 7/57
Wasim Akram 36 55 23.83 4.04 5/28
Trent Boult 29 53 25.52 4.92 5/27
Chaminda Vaas 31 49 21.22 3.97 6/25
Zaheer Khan 31 49 20.22 4.47 4/42
Javagal Srinath 33 44 27.81 4.32 4/30

