Full list of highest wicket-takers in Men’s ODI World Cup: Shami equals Akram; McGrath at top

Mohammed Shami equalled Wasim Akram in the list of leading wicket-takers in Men’s ODI World Cups during India’s final against Australia in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
Mitchell Starc continued in third place and took his tally to 65 wickets when he scalped three against India in the final.
Glenn McGrath, however, remains the clear leader with 71 wickets in 39 innings. Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan is in second-place with 68 wickets.
Here is the list of highest wicket-takers in Men’s ODI World Cups:
|Player
|Innings
|Wickets
|Average
|Economy
|Best
|Glenn McGrath
|39
|71
|18.19
|3.96
|7/15
|Muttiah Muralitharan
|39
|68
|19.63
|3.88
|4/19
|Mitchell Starc
|28
|65
|19.29
|5.15
|6/28
|Lasith Malinga
|28
|56
|22.87
|5.51
|6/38
|Mohammed Shami
|18
|55
|13.52
|5.13
|7/57
|Wasim Akram
|36
|55
|23.83
|4.04
|5/28
|Trent Boult
|29
|53
|25.52
|4.92
|5/27
|Chaminda Vaas
|31
|49
|21.22
|3.97
|6/25
|Zaheer Khan
|31
|49
|20.22
|4.47
|4/42
|Javagal Srinath
|33
|44
|27.81
|4.32
|4/30
