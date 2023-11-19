Full list of highest wicket-takers in Men’s ODI World Cup: Shami equals Akram; McGrath at top

Mohammed Shami equalled Wasim Akram in the list of leading wicket-takers in Men’s ODI World Cups during India’s final against Australia in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Mitchell Starc continued in third place and took his tally to 65 wickets when he scalped three against India in the final.

Glenn McGrath, however, remains the clear leader with 71 wickets in 39 innings. Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan is in second-place with 68 wickets.

Here is the list of highest wicket-takers in Men’s ODI World Cups:

Player Innings Wickets Average Economy Best Glenn McGrath 39 71 18.19 3.96 7/15 Muttiah Muralitharan 39 68 19.63 3.88 4/19 Mitchell Starc 28 65 19.29 5.15 6/28 Lasith Malinga 28 56 22.87 5.51 6/38 Mohammed Shami 18 55 13.52 5.13 7/57 Wasim Akram 36 55 23.83 4.04 5/28 Trent Boult 29 53 25.52 4.92 5/27 Chaminda Vaas 31 49 21.22 3.97 6/25 Zaheer Khan 31 49 20.22 4.47 4/42 Javagal Srinath 33 44 27.81 4.32 4/30