India and Australia will face off in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The ICC announced Richard Illingworth (England) and Richard Kettleborough (England) as the on-field umpires for the summit clash. Illingworth was one of the two on-field umpires for the semifinal between India and New Zealand, while Kettleborough officiated in the semifinal between Australia and South Africa.

Joel Wilson (West Indies) and Christopher Gaffaney (New Zealand) will be the third and fourth umpires, respectively, for the final. Wilson and Gaffaney were third umpires for the India versus New Zealand and Australia versus South Africa semifinals, respectively.

Here is the full list of umpires and match officials for the final:

On-field umpires: Richard Illingworth and Richard Kettleborough

Match referee: Andrew Pycroft (Zimbabwe)

Third umpire: Joel Wilson

Fourth umpire: Christopher Gaffaney