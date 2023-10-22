IND vs NZ: ICC World Cup 2023: Dharamsala outfield continues to pose problems as Rohit suffers injury scare

The outfield at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala continued to be in focus as India took on New Zealand in the fourth ODI World Cup match at the venue on Sunday.

India captain Rohit Sharma had to leave the field briefly after bruising his hand while attempting to stop a run at wide mid-off. Rohit slid to his left but hurt his fingers while covering the ball at the end of the tenth over.

Rohit’s injury, fortunately, did not turn out to be serious for the home side as he returned to the field taped up after an over.

Sandy patches were thoroughly visible around the inner circle, with rough grass shooting up towards the boundary at the media centre end.

READ MORE: Rohit Sharma hits 200 again, albeit on the speedometer!

On the eve of the game, groundsmen were seen sprinkling chopped grass back onto patches inside the circle that lacked enough green. When asked if the grass was synthetic, one of the workers claimed it to be natural grass. Off the patches that were in focus was the mid-off region where Rohit grazed and hurt his fingers.

In the first game at the venue in this tournament, Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman had jarred his knee into the surface in the outfield against England.

England skipper Jos Buttler later lamented the conditions, saying, “I feel it’s a poor outfield. If you feel like you’re having to hold yourself back, it’s not a place you want to be as a fielder. You want to put your body on the line and save every run and have confidence in the field. It’s not as good as it could or should be.”