MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WATCH: Harris smashes six with broken bat in WBBL on way to century

Harris opened the batting for Brisbane Heat in its match against Perth Scorchers and she was unbeaten on 136 off 59 deliveries in her team’s 50-run victory.

Published : Oct 22, 2023 16:35 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Grace Harris of the Heat salutes the crowd at the end of the Heat’s inninings during the WBBL match between Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat at North Sydney Oval, on October 22, 2023, in Sydney, Australia.
Grace Harris of the Heat salutes the crowd at the end of the Heat’s inninings during the WBBL match between Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat at North Sydney Oval, on October 22, 2023, in Sydney, Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Grace Harris of the Heat salutes the crowd at the end of the Heat’s inninings during the WBBL match between Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat at North Sydney Oval, on October 22, 2023, in Sydney, Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Australia’s Grace Harris not only broke records in the Women’s Big Bash League on Sunday with a scintillating century but the all-rounder also broke her bat into two pieces when smashing one delivery for six.

Harris opened the batting for Brisbane Heat in its match against Perth Scorchers and she was unbeaten on 136 off 59 deliveries in her team’s 50-run victory.

Her knock set the record for the highest individual score in WBBL history while she also hit a record 11 sixes, breaking her bat with one shot that cleared the rope when she was on 64.

“Hey guys, I need a new bat... Broken handle,” Harris was heard saying in the 14th over as Piepa Cleary went back to her mark for the next delivery.

“Stuff it, I’ll still hit it!”

Harris launched the ball over long on for a 72-metre six and the bat duly broke at the handle, nearly hitting her batting partner Bess Heath at the non-striker’s end.

“(The handle) just clicked a little bit and I didn’t want to be given out snicked off, if it clicked as the ball went past and I didn’t hit the ball,” Harris said.

“But when I faced up, I just thought that it was probably hanging on... When they do get that looser handle they are at their best, they’re pinging.

“So I thought, ‘Nah I’ll still hit it for six, they’ve been going miles today so I’m going to keep using this bat as long as possible’.”

Related stories

Related Topics

WBBL /

Grace Harris /

Brisbane Heat

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs New Zealand Live Score, World Cup 2023: NZ 173/2 (33); Bumrah drops Mitchell’s catch as IND’s worries continue
    Team Sportstar
  2. WATCH: Harris smashes six with broken bat in WBBL on way to century
    Reuters
  3. Indian sports news wrap, October 22
    Team Sportstar
  4. Japan Open 2023: Shelton beats Karatsev for first ATP Tour title
    AFP
  5. Minjee Lee beats Alison Lee in playoff to win LPGA South Korea tournament
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. WATCH: Harris smashes six with broken bat in WBBL on way to century
    Reuters
  2. Catherine Dalton becomes PSL’s first female fast bowling coach
    Team Sportstar
  3. Women’s Cricket: Argentina smashes multiple records, hammering Chile for 427/1 in 20 overs
    Team Sportstar
  4. RCB appoints Big Bash winner Luke Williams as WPL head coach
    Team Sportstar
  5. ECB to establish independent regulator, increase investment in women’s game
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs New Zealand Live Score, World Cup 2023: NZ 173/2 (33); Bumrah drops Mitchell’s catch as IND’s worries continue
    Team Sportstar
  2. WATCH: Harris smashes six with broken bat in WBBL on way to century
    Reuters
  3. Indian sports news wrap, October 22
    Team Sportstar
  4. Japan Open 2023: Shelton beats Karatsev for first ATP Tour title
    AFP
  5. Minjee Lee beats Alison Lee in playoff to win LPGA South Korea tournament
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment