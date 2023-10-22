IND vs NZ: India loses early review after Rohit Sharma’s bizarre decision to opt for DRS against New Zealand

In a bizarre incident during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and New Zealand in Dharamsala on Sunday, the Men in Blue frittered away a review early in the game.
Coming around the wicket to left-hander Rachin Ravindra in the fifth over of the match, Jasprit Bumrah angled the ball into the batter’s pads. Ravindra missed a flick, the ball thudded into his pad and the Indian team went up in a half-hearted appeal for leg-before.
Bumrah, after a lukewarm shout, started walking back to take his run-up for the next delivery while wicketkeeper KL Rahul also didn’t seem very interested.
However, skipper Rohit Sharma decided to review the decision after a brief consultation with Bumrah and Rahul.
While technology showed the impact was umpire’s call, the ball was missing leg-stump by some distance, resulting in the early loss of one of the two reviews that a team has at its disposal during an innings.
