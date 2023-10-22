MagazineBuy Print

IND vs NZ: India loses early review after Rohit Sharma’s bizarre decision to opt for DRS against New Zealand

IND vs NZ: Bumrah angled the ball into Ravindra’s pads. The batter missed a flick shot, the ball thudded into his pad and the Indian team went up in a half-hearted appeal for leg-before in the fifth over of the match.

Published : Oct 22, 2023 14:41 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
India’s Jasprit Bumrah reacts after bowling a delivery during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand.
India’s Jasprit Bumrah reacts after bowling a delivery during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s Jasprit Bumrah reacts after bowling a delivery during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand. | Photo Credit: AP

In a bizarre incident during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and New Zealand in Dharamsala on Sunday, the Men in Blue frittered away a review early in the game.

Coming around the wicket to left-hander Rachin Ravindra in the fifth over of the match, Jasprit Bumrah angled the ball into the batter’s pads. Ravindra missed a flick, the ball thudded into his pad and the Indian team went up in a half-hearted appeal for leg-before.

Bumrah, after a lukewarm shout, started walking back to take his run-up for the next delivery while wicketkeeper KL Rahul also didn’t seem very interested.

However, skipper Rohit Sharma decided to review the decision after a brief consultation with Bumrah and Rahul.

While technology showed the impact was umpire’s call, the ball was missing leg-stump by some distance, resulting in the early loss of one of the two reviews that a team has at its disposal during an innings.

ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Jasprit Bumrah

Rohit Sharma

KL Rahul

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
