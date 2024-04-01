MagazineBuy Print

BAN vs SL, 2nd Test Day 3: Sri Lanka on course for Test-series sweep over Bangladesh despite batting collapse

After gaining a huge lead in the first innings, Sri Lanka reached 102-6 at stumps to extend its overall advantage to 455 runs.

Published : Apr 01, 2024 18:16 IST , Chattogram - 2 MINS READ

AP
Sri Lanka’s players celebrate after the dismissal of Bangladesh’s Shahadat Hossain during the third day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka’s players celebrate after the dismissal of Bangladesh’s Shahadat Hossain during the third day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: AFP
Sri Lanka’s players celebrate after the dismissal of Bangladesh’s Shahadat Hossain during the third day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: AFP

Sri Lanka bolstered its chance to sweep the two-match series against Bangladesh despite suffering a batting collapse on Day 3 of the final Test on Monday.

After gaining a huge lead in the first innings, Sri Lanka reached 102-6 at stumps to extend its overall advantage to 455 runs.

The touring team bowled out Bangladesh earlier for a paltry total of 178 but chose not to enforce the follow-on. Fast bowler Asitha Fernando claimed 4-34 as Bangladesh was dismissed for fewer than 200 for the third time in a row.

His fellow opener Vishwa Fernando picked up 2-38, including the wicket of Zakir Hasan, who top-scored with 54 after Bangladesh had resumed on 55-1.

It was a big blow for the home side when skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto, on 1, clipped a ball straight to short mid-wicket off left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya (2-65).

Vishwa then dismissed nightwatchman Taijul Islam for 22.

Sri Lanka’s bowlers kept up a tight length and received another reward when Asitha claimed two wickets in an over. Playing his first Test for a year, the dangerous Shakib Al Hasan was trapped lbw for 15 by a sharp inswinger.

ALSO READ | It’s my duty to back captain Babar Azam, says deposed Shaheen Afridi

Liton Das hit Asitha for a boundary off his second ball but the bowler exacted his revenge with a short of a length delivery that took the outside edge.

Shahadat Hossain was then caught by Kamindu Mendis off fast bowler Lahiru Kumara (2-19) for 8.

Mehidy Hasan was trapped lbw by Jayasuriya for 7 before Asitha wrapped up the Bangladesh innings by removing Mominul Haque (33) and Syed Khaled Ahmed for 1.

There was another clatter of wickets when Sri Lanka batted again, with Bangladesh fast bowlers Hasan Mahmud (4-51) and Khaled Ahmed (2-29) doing the damage.

At stumps, Angelo Mathews was 39 not out and Jayasuriya unbeaten on 3. Sri Lanka won the first Test by 328 runs

Related Topics

Bangladesh /

Sri Lanka /

Liton Das /

Shakib Al Hasan

