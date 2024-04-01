Andy Flower to take over as head coach of Zimbabwe men’s cricket team

Former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower has agreed to take over as head coach of the Zimbabwe men’s cricket team.

Widely regarded as the best player to don the jersey of the Zimbabwe cricket team, he featured for the national team from 1992-2003, playing 63 Tests and 213 one-day internationals for his country.

After retiring, Flower served as the coach of the English cricket team from 2009 to 2014. Under his coaching, England won the 2010 ICC World Twenty20.

In 2020, he was appointed head coach for Multan Sultans, St Lucia Zouks and Assistant coach for Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In 2021, he was appointed as the head coach for Lucknow Super Giants.

Flower is currently serving as the head coach of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru team in IPL 2024.