RCB vs LSG, IPL 2024: Batting approach in focus for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Lucknow Super Giants

IPL 2024: In the previous outing here, Royal Challengers Bengaluru failed to get a move on and posted 182 for six.

Published : Apr 01, 2024 19:02 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Ashwin Achal
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli during the IPL 2024 match against Kolkata Knight Riders.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli during the IPL 2024 match against Kolkata Knight Riders. | Photo Credit: K BHAGYA PRAKASH/The Hindu
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli during the IPL 2024 match against Kolkata Knight Riders. | Photo Credit: K BHAGYA PRAKASH/The Hindu

The batting approach of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will come under scrutiny when the side takes on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Tuesday.

In the previous outing here, RCB failed to get a move on and posted 182 for six. This proved to be woefully inadequate, as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) romped home with 19 deliveries to spare.

The RCB top order, reluctant to pull the trigger thus far, will seek to start explosively and keep that aggression right through the essay.

RCB head coach Andy Flower reiterated the need to get big totals. “If you look around at the totals that sides have gotten, the aggression shown by all batting sides, there are big scores on offer. Particularly so with the Chinnaswamy (Stadium) being smaller, the ball travels in the air, there are big scores on offer. Once our big batters start scoring runs, we will see big scores,” Flower said in the press conference here on Monday.

LSG waits on the availability of captain K.L. Rahul, who handed leadership duties to Nicholas Pooran in the last match and came on as an Impact Player. Bengaluru lad Rahul looked fit as he batted in the nets here on Monday. Pooran clarified in the press conference that a call on Rahul’s inclusion in the eleven has not been taken yet.

All eyes turn to LSG fast bowler Mayank Yadav, who cranked it up to 155.6 kmph against Punjab Kings on Saturday. The tempting fare of raw pace unleashed awaits the RCB faithful.

