MI vs RR Toss Update, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals wins toss; opts to bowl first vs Mumbai Indians; Sandeep Sharma out with injury

MI vs RR Toss updates: Check the toss result from the IPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

Published : Apr 01, 2024 17:04 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Skipper of Rajasthan Royals Sanju Samson plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals.
Skipper of Rajasthan Royals Sanju Samson plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR
infoIcon

Skipper of Rajasthan Royals Sanju Samson plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Mumbai Indians will take on Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League match at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Monday.

FOLLOW LIVE BLOG: MI vs RR Live Score Updates

7:00 PM IST

RR wins the toss and opt to bowl first.

Sandeep Sharma misses out today due to injury. Nandre Burger in from the start.

Same team for MI.

RR Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(WK/C), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Subs: Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Sen, Shubham Dubey, Abid Mushtaq

MI Playing XI

Ishan Kishan(WK), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(C), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka

Impact Subs: Dewald Brevis, Nuwan Thushara, Romario Shepherd, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani

MI - Last 5 Toss and Match results

Result after winning toss: Wins: 2/5

Result after losing toss: Wins: 3/5

RR - Last 5 Toss and Match results

Results after winning toss: Wins 3/5

Results after losing toss: Wins 4/5

Wankhede Stadium - Toss and match results in last 10 IPL games

Team winning the toss: Wins: 5; Losses: 5

Team batting first: Wins: 2; Losses: 8

