MI vs RR Toss Update, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals wins toss; opts to bowl first vs Mumbai Indians; Sandeep Sharma out with injury

Mumbai Indians will take on Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League match at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Monday.
RR wins the toss and opt to bowl first.
Sandeep Sharma misses out today due to injury. Nandre Burger in from the start.
Same team for MI.
RR Playing XI
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(WK/C), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal
Impact Subs: Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Sen, Shubham Dubey, Abid Mushtaq
MI Playing XI
Ishan Kishan(WK), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(C), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka
Impact Subs: Dewald Brevis, Nuwan Thushara, Romario Shepherd, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani
MI - Last 5 Toss and Match results
Result after winning toss: Wins: 2/5
Result after losing toss: Wins: 3/5
RR - Last 5 Toss and Match results
Results after winning toss: Wins 3/5
Results after losing toss: Wins 4/5
Wankhede Stadium - Toss and match results in last 10 IPL games
Team winning the toss: Wins: 5; Losses: 5
Team batting first: Wins: 2; Losses: 8
