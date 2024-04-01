MI vs RR Toss Update, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals wins toss; opts to bowl first vs Mumbai Indians; Sandeep Sharma out with injury

Mumbai Indians will take on Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League match at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Monday.

7:00 PM IST

RR wins the toss and opt to bowl first.

Sandeep Sharma misses out today due to injury. Nandre Burger in from the start.

Same team for MI.

RR Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(WK/C), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Subs: Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Sen, Shubham Dubey, Abid Mushtaq

MI Playing XI

Ishan Kishan(WK), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(C), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka

Impact Subs: Dewald Brevis, Nuwan Thushara, Romario Shepherd, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani

MI - Last 5 Toss and Match results

Result after winning toss: Wins: 2/5

Result after losing toss: Wins: 3/5

RR - Last 5 Toss and Match results

Results after winning toss: Wins 3/5

Results after losing toss: Wins 4/5

Wankhede Stadium - Toss and match results in last 10 IPL games

Team winning the toss: Wins: 5; Losses: 5

Team batting first: Wins: 2; Losses: 8