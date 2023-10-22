MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Rohit Sharma hits 200 again, albeit on the speedometer!

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma was fined for overspeeding twice on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway last Tuesday.

Published : Oct 22, 2023 14:47 IST , Chennai - 0 MINS READ

Satish Acharya
Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma was fined for overspeeding twice on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway last Tuesday.
Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma was fined for overspeeding twice on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway last Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Satish Acharya
infoIcon

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma was fined for overspeeding twice on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway last Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Satish Acharya

Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Sportoon

  1. Rohit Sharma hits 200 again, albeit on the speedometer!
    Satish Acharya
  2. Can the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India revive ODI cricket?
    Satish Acharya
  3. After chopping and changing in buildup, Team India gears up for ODI World Cup
    Satish Acharya
  4. Rain, rain (don’t) go away for IND vs PAK can happen another day!
    Satish Acharya
  5. Mum’s the word for chess sensation R. Praggnanandhaa
    Satish Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs New Zealand Live Score, World Cup 2023: NZ loses both openers early vs IND
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs NZ: India loses early review after Rohit Sharma’s bizarre decision to opt for DRS against New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG vs SA, World Cup 2023: Reeza Hendricks makes most of rare opportunity
    Shayan Acharya
  4. ICC World Cup 2023: BCB could have handled Tamim Iqbal issue better, says former Bangladesh skipper Ashraful
    Shayan Acharya
  5. India vs New Zealand, ICC World Cup 2023: Suryakumar Yadav replaces injured Hardik Pandya in Playing XI
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment