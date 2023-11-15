MagazineBuy Print

IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli stats in ICC ODI World Cup semifinals

IND vs NZ, ODI World Cup: Here are Virat Kohli’s stats ahead of India’s semifinal against New Zealand in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Published : Nov 15, 2023 09:13 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Virat Kohli during a practice session.
Virat Kohli during a practice session. | Photo Credit: PTI
Virat Kohli during a practice session. | Photo Credit: PTI

Virat Kohli will walk out to bat against New Zealand in the World Cup semifinal in Mumbai on Wednesday with a task at hand.

In an otherwise illustrious career, which has seen him equal Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most ODI centuries, the only blemish is Kohli’s lack of runs in World Cup knockouts.

Rohit Sharma’s high-risk batting earns India high rewards in 2023 ODI World Cup

Kohli played his first semifinal against Pakistan in 2011 where he scored nine runs off 20 balls before holing out to the point fielder against Wahab Riaz.

In 2015, against Australia, Kohli faced a bouncer from Mithcell Johnson and could not play the pull shot in time. The ball took a top edge and wicket-keeper Brad Haddin collected the catch.

In his third semfinal appearance in 2019, Kohli was undone by an inswinging delivery from Trent Boult and was trapped leg before.

Matches Runs Average 100/50 HS
3 9 3.00 0/0 9
Virat Kohli in ODI World Cup semifinals
vs Pakistan, 2011: 9(21) - c Umar Akmal b Wahab Riaz
vs Australia, 2015: 1(13) - c Brad Haddin b Mitchell Johnson
vs New Zealand, 2019: 1 (6) - lbw b Trent Boult

