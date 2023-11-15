IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli stats in ICC ODI World Cup semifinals

Virat Kohli will walk out to bat against New Zealand in the World Cup semifinal in Mumbai on Wednesday with a task at hand.

In an otherwise illustrious career, which has seen him equal Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most ODI centuries, the only blemish is Kohli’s lack of runs in World Cup knockouts.

Kohli played his first semifinal against Pakistan in 2011 where he scored nine runs off 20 balls before holing out to the point fielder against Wahab Riaz.

In 2015, against Australia, Kohli faced a bouncer from Mithcell Johnson and could not play the pull shot in time. The ball took a top edge and wicket-keeper Brad Haddin collected the catch.

In his third semfinal appearance in 2019, Kohli was undone by an inswinging delivery from Trent Boult and was trapped leg before.

Matches Runs Average 100/50 HS 3 9 3.00 0/0 9