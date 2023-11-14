New Zealand in ICC World Cup semifinals: Win/Loss record, most runs, wickets, stats before IND vs NZ CWC 2023 match in Mumbai

New Zealand left it late to secure a spot, but after its win against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru, the side qualified for the semifinals of the World Cup for the fifth consecutive edition.
Against the home favorite India, Kane Williamson’s team will look to advance to their third consecutive title clash.
The Kiwis have played in the last-four round at a World Cup on eight occasions, winning just two matches and losing six. Its victories have come in the previous two editions - 2015 and 2019.
New Zealand Win/Loss record in World Cup semifinals
Full list of results
Most runs for New Zealand in World Cup semifinals
|Players
|Editions
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|100/50
|HS
|Ross Taylor
|2007-2011
|4
|149
|37.25
|0/1
|74
|Kane Williamson
|2011-2019
|3
|95
|31.66
|0/1
|67
|Scott Styris
|2007-2011
|2
|94
|47.00
|0/1
|57
Most wickets for New Zealand in World Cup semifinals
|Players
|Editions
|Matches
|Wickets
|Average
|Economy
|Best
|Trent Boult
|2015-2019
|2
|4
|23.75
|5.00
|2/42
|Corey Anderson
|2015
|1
|3
|24.00
|12.00
|3/72
|Richard Collinge
|1975
|1
|3
|9.33
|2.33
|3/28
