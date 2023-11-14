MagazineBuy Print

New Zealand in ICC World Cup semifinals: Win/Loss record, most runs, wickets, stats before IND vs NZ CWC 2023 match in Mumbai

IND vs NZ, ICC World Cup 2023: Here is New Zealand’s win/loss record in semifinals of the 50-over World Cup before its match against India in Mumbai on Novermber 15.

Published : Nov 14, 2023 16:33 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Kane Williamson (extreme R) with Gary Stead (extreme L) during a practice session ahead of 1st semifinal between India and New Zealand.
Kane Williamson (extreme R) with Gary Stead (extreme L) during a practice session ahead of 1st semifinal between India and New Zealand. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Kane Williamson (extreme R) with Gary Stead (extreme L) during a practice session ahead of 1st semifinal between India and New Zealand. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu

New Zealand left it late to secure a spot, but after its win against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru, the side qualified for the semifinals of the World Cup for the fifth consecutive edition.

Against the home favorite India, Kane Williamson’s team will look to advance to their third consecutive title clash.

The Kiwis have played in the last-four round at a World Cup on eight occasions, winning just two matches and losing six. Its victories have come in the previous two editions - 2015 and 2019.

New Zealand Win/Loss record in World Cup semifinals
Played: 8
Won: 2
Lost: 6
Last Result: beat India by 18 runs (2019)
Full list of results
1975: Lost to West Indies by 5 wickets (London)
1979: Lost to England by 9 runs (Manchester)
1992: Lost to Pakistan by 4 wickets (Auckland)
1999: Lost to Pakistan by 9 wickets (Manchesterr)
2007: Lost to Sri Lanka by 81 runs (Kingston)
2011: Lost to Sri Lanka by 5 wickets (Colombo)
2015: Beat South Africa by 4 wickets (Auckland)
2019: Beat India by 18 runs (Manchester)

Most runs for New Zealand in World Cup semifinals

Players Editions Matches Runs Average 100/50 HS
Ross Taylor 2007-2011 4 149 37.25 0/1 74
Kane Williamson 2011-2019 3 95 31.66 0/1 67
Scott Styris 2007-2011 2 94 47.00 0/1 57

Most wickets for New Zealand in World Cup semifinals

Players Editions Matches Wickets Average Economy Best
Trent Boult 2015-2019 2 4 23.75 5.00 2/42
Corey Anderson 2015 1 3 24.00 12.00 3/72
Richard Collinge 1975 1 3 9.33 2.33 3/28

