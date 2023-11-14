New Zealand in ICC World Cup semifinals: Win/Loss record, most runs, wickets, stats before IND vs NZ CWC 2023 match in Mumbai

New Zealand left it late to secure a spot, but after its win against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru, the side qualified for the semifinals of the World Cup for the fifth consecutive edition.

Against the home favorite India, Kane Williamson’s team will look to advance to their third consecutive title clash.

The Kiwis have played in the last-four round at a World Cup on eight occasions, winning just two matches and losing six. Its victories have come in the previous two editions - 2015 and 2019.

New Zealand Win/Loss record in World Cup semifinals Played: 8 Won: 2 Lost: 6 Last Result: beat India by 18 runs (2019)

Full list of results 1975: Lost to West Indies by 5 wickets (London) 1979: Lost to England by 9 runs (Manchester) 1992: Lost to Pakistan by 4 wickets (Auckland) 1999: Lost to Pakistan by 9 wickets (Manchesterr) 2007: Lost to Sri Lanka by 81 runs (Kingston) 2011: Lost to Sri Lanka by 5 wickets (Colombo) 2015: Beat South Africa by 4 wickets (Auckland) 2019: Beat India by 18 runs (Manchester)

Most runs for New Zealand in World Cup semifinals

Players Editions Matches Runs Average 100/50 HS Ross Taylor 2007-2011 4 149 37.25 0/1 74 Kane Williamson 2011-2019 3 95 31.66 0/1 67 Scott Styris 2007-2011 2 94 47.00 0/1 57

Most wickets for New Zealand in World Cup semifinals