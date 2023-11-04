MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ICC World Cup: Kohli gears up for ‘fireworks’ on birthday; De Kock makes himself scarce before India vs South Africa

Both India and South Africa have already qualified for the semifinals of the ICC World Cup 2023 and Sunday’s game would be a chance for the Proteas to dethrone the host from the top of the table.

Published : Nov 04, 2023 22:20 IST , Kolkata - 3 MINS READ

Santadeep Dey
Santadeep Dey
Virat Kohli, who initially seemed to struggle to middle the ball, eventually got into his rhythm, stepping out and smoking every bowler straight into the makeshift sightscreen.
Virat Kohli, who initially seemed to struggle to middle the ball, eventually got into his rhythm, stepping out and smoking every bowler straight into the makeshift sightscreen. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Virat Kohli, who initially seemed to struggle to middle the ball, eventually got into his rhythm, stepping out and smoking every bowler straight into the makeshift sightscreen. | Photo Credit: PTI

Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill got things rolling for India during the team’s optional net session ahead of the top-of-the-table clash against South Africa at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

After a brisk round of foot volley, the top-order duo occupied the side nets in front of the Sourav Ganguly Stand. Gill proceeded to face a judicious mix of pace and spin. Kohli, who turns 35 on matchday, took on a left-arm spinner and side-arm specialist Raghu Raghavendraa.

Kohli, who initially seemed to struggle to middle the ball, got one too many off the toe end of his blade. After a rare cry of frustration, he switched places with Gill and got Ravindra Jadeja to bowl a couple at him.

ALSO READ
IND vs SA, ODI World Cup: Dravid not thinking too far ahead of Proteas clash

Five minutes later, the former India captain looked a changed man, stepping out and smoking every bowler straight into the makeshift sightscreen. The sight pleased a few lucky fans who had somehow made it to the stands to spread some birthday cheers in advance.

Batting coach Vikram Rathour was overseeing the performance of Suryakumar Yadav, who sauntered to the other net at 6:24 p.m. He sweated it out until 7:03 p.m. before making his way back to the pavilion.

Suryakumar Yadav during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and South Africa, at Eden Gardens.
Suryakumar Yadav during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and South Africa, at Eden Gardens. | Photo Credit: K. R. Deepak / The Hindu
lightbox-info

Suryakumar Yadav during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and South Africa, at Eden Gardens. | Photo Credit: K. R. Deepak / The Hindu

Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan was given some high-catching practice at the High Court End.

Kohli’s exit at 6:53 p.m. saw Jadeja pad up and take his place. Rohit Sharma was the last to bat, which seemed more like a casual knock, given he was in his tracks without any protective gear.

The absence of wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock at the nets was perhaps what stood out during an otherwise insipid training session for South Africa, which has now sealed its semifinal berth after Pakistan beat New Zealand by 21 runs (DLS) in a rain-marred fixture.

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj, however, bowled for hours on the centre wicket before proceeding to knock about a few balls in the side nets.

ALSO READ
Hardik Pandya ruled out of World Cup 2023, Prasidh Krishna named replacement in India squad

While bowling, he was momentarily joined by his spin twin Tabraiz Shamsi. Depending on what skipper Temba Bavuma and other coaches make of the wicket, there is a chance both of South Africa’s frontline spinners may feature in the final eleven on Sunday.

The South African side, seemingly in high spirits, started the evening with a short game of football.

Shamsi was playfully seen chasing another teammate with a Robo-arm after a goal was disallowed. It was during this game that de Kock was last seen, threading a few passes before walking off in his slippers.

Lungi Ngidi excused himself from this exercise to concentrate on bowling at the rubber-based target stumps.

Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram inspect the pitch during practice session ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and South Africa, at Eden Gardens.
Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram inspect the pitch during practice session ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and South Africa, at Eden Gardens. | Photo Credit: K. R. Deepak / The Hindu
lightbox-info

Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram inspect the pitch during practice session ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and South Africa, at Eden Gardens. | Photo Credit: K. R. Deepak / The Hindu

An hour into the session, Bavuma, Kagiso Rabada, Maharaj, and David Miller could be seen gathered around two kitbags for a brief, informal meet, just when Reeza Hendricks commenced batting against spin in the adjacent nets.

He played at and missed a couple of deliveries, which drew some ‘ooh’s and ‘aah’s from the net bowlers.

ALSO READ
IND vs SA, World Cup 2023: India faces South Africa test, looks to maintain balance with Pandya ruled out

Miller later faced some off-spin as well before getting some throwdowns from batting coach JP Duminy.

After bowling on the centre wicket, Marco Jansen had a hit against spinners as well, trying to shimmy down and negate the turn.

Former BCCI president Ganguly cameoed during an unofficial inspection of the ground earlier in the day. He was seen interacting with a few members of the South African backroom staff before leaving through the exit adjacent to the BC Roy Clubhouse.

Related stories

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

Virat Kohli /

Quinton de Kock /

India /

South Africa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Masters 2023: Dimitrov overcomes Tsitsipas to reach final
    AP
  2. Raspadori scores again to help Napoli win 2-0 at Salernitana in Serie A
    AP
  3. Serie A: Mourinho upset with Roma’s tight schedule ahead of Lecce and Europa League clashes
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: A five-star performance by Doku drives Man City to 6-1 win over Bournemouth
    AP
  5. Bayer Leverkusen stays top in Bundesliga, Union Berlin slumps to another defeat
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. ENG vs AUS, World Cup 2023: Australia registers fifth consecutive win, knocks England out of tournament
    Ashwin Achal
  2. ICC World Cup: Kohli gears up for ‘fireworks’ on birthday; De Kock makes himself scarce before India vs South Africa
    Santadeep Dey
  3. NZ vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: Zaman dedicates victory to Pakistan fielding coach after win against New Zealand 
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. NZ vs PAK, ICC World Cup: Pakistan beats New Zealand by 21 runs to keep semifinal hopes alive
    N. Sudarshan
  5. ICC World Cup 2023: Mitchell Marsh to join Australia squad on November 5 before Afghanistan game
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Masters 2023: Dimitrov overcomes Tsitsipas to reach final
    AP
  2. Raspadori scores again to help Napoli win 2-0 at Salernitana in Serie A
    AP
  3. Serie A: Mourinho upset with Roma’s tight schedule ahead of Lecce and Europa League clashes
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: A five-star performance by Doku drives Man City to 6-1 win over Bournemouth
    AP
  5. Bayer Leverkusen stays top in Bundesliga, Union Berlin slumps to another defeat
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment