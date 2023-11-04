MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Hardik Pandya ruled out of World Cup 2023, Prasidh Krishna named replacement in India squad

Seamer Prasidh Krishna was named as Hardik’s replacement and will be available for Sunday’s clash against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Published : Nov 04, 2023 09:07 IST , Kolkata - 1 MIN READ

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
Hardik Pandya injured his ankle during India’s clash against Bangladesh in Pune.
Hardik Pandya injured his ankle during India’s clash against Bangladesh in Pune. | Photo Credit: ANI
infoIcon

Hardik Pandya injured his ankle during India’s clash against Bangladesh in Pune. | Photo Credit: ANI

Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the World Cup. The all-rounder suffered a left ankle injury in the game against Bangladesh at Pune and subsequently he was away at Bengaluru’s NCA, trying to assess the extent of the niggle and also chart a comeback. However, with his recovery being delayed, seamer Prasidh Krishna has been picked as Hardik’s replacement following an approval from the event’s technical committee.

ALSO READ
The Great Indian Fast Bowling Show: Mean stare, naughty grins and scorching yorkers

As an all-rounder, Hardik was vital to the Indian playing eleven’s balance, chipping runs, bowling some overs and always being electric in the field. Following his injury, India dropped Shardul Thakur and fielded Mohammed Shami and Suryakumar Yadav, and went ahead with a six batters and five bowlers combination. So far this policy has worked for the Men in Blue but the red flag would be if any of the bowlers pick up an injury or bowl a bad spell, then the management has no part-time bowler to lean on even if Virat Kohli does turn his arm over a bit.

Related stories

Related Topics

Hardik Pandya /

ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hardik Pandya ruled out of World Cup 2023, Prasidh Krishna named replacement in India squad
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  2. SMAT Live Score Semifinal 1: Punjab opts to bowl vs Delhi, Live Updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. NZ vs PAK Live Score, World Cup 2023: Conway, Rachin take NZ past 50; New Zealand 56/0 (8)
    Team Sportstar
  4. F1 teams mull changes to make sprint weekends ‘simpler’
    Reuters
  5. Formula One: Wolff supports Guardiola, investing in Manchester United not compatible
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. NZ vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Rain looms large in Bengaluru; what happens if match is washed out?
    Team Sportstar
  2. NZ vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson returns after injury
    Team Sportstar
  3. Hardik Pandya ruled out of World Cup 2023, Prasidh Krishna named replacement in India squad
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  4. NZ vs PAK Live Score, World Cup 2023: Conway, Rachin take NZ past 50; New Zealand 56/0 (8)
    Team Sportstar
  5. NZ vs PAK head-to-head record in ODIs, World Cup 2023: New Zealand vs Pakistan overall stats; most runs and wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hardik Pandya ruled out of World Cup 2023, Prasidh Krishna named replacement in India squad
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  2. SMAT Live Score Semifinal 1: Punjab opts to bowl vs Delhi, Live Updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. NZ vs PAK Live Score, World Cup 2023: Conway, Rachin take NZ past 50; New Zealand 56/0 (8)
    Team Sportstar
  4. F1 teams mull changes to make sprint weekends ‘simpler’
    Reuters
  5. Formula One: Wolff supports Guardiola, investing in Manchester United not compatible
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment