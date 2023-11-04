Hardik Pandya ruled out of World Cup 2023, Prasidh Krishna named replacement in India squad

Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the World Cup. The all-rounder suffered a left ankle injury in the game against Bangladesh at Pune and subsequently he was away at Bengaluru’s NCA, trying to assess the extent of the niggle and also chart a comeback. However, with his recovery being delayed, seamer Prasidh Krishna has been picked as Hardik’s replacement following an approval from the event’s technical committee.

Tough to digest the fact that I will miss out on the remaining part of the World Cup. I'll be with the team, in spirit, cheering them on every ball of every game. Thanks for all the wishes, the love, and the support has been incredible. This team is special and I'm sure we'll… pic.twitter.com/b05BKW0FgL — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) November 4, 2023

As an all-rounder, Hardik was vital to the Indian playing eleven’s balance, chipping runs, bowling some overs and always being electric in the field. Following his injury, India dropped Shardul Thakur and fielded Mohammed Shami and Suryakumar Yadav, and went ahead with a six batters and five bowlers combination. So far this policy has worked for the Men in Blue but the red flag would be if any of the bowlers pick up an injury or bowl a bad spell, then the management has no part-time bowler to lean on even if Virat Kohli does turn his arm over a bit.