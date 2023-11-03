England’s Ben Stokes will undergo surgery on a troublesome knee after the World Cup, the all-rounder and test captain said on Friday.
Stokes, 32, has not been bowling regularly because of the injury but expects to return in time for the five-test tour of India, which begins on Jan. 25.
“I’ll be fine for the test series in India. But yes, I am having surgery after the World Cup,” Stokes told reporters ahead of Saturday’s World Cup game against Australia in Ahmedabad.
“Not bowling makes it seem a lot longer than what it normally is. But over the last 18 months, it’s been ‘will I, won’t I?’
“It’s probably the first time since I’ve had this knee issue where it’s been quite clear that I’m not going to be bowling.”
Latest on Sportstar
- Ben Stokes to undergo knee surgery after England’s ODI World Cup 2023 campaign
- NED vs AFG Live Score, World Cup 2023: ODowd, Ackermann rebuild; Netherlands 70/1 (10.2) vs Afghanistan
- Nepal, Oman qualify for T20 World Cup 2024
- NED vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Rashid Khan leaves the field with back injury
- Medvedev to play for Indian team PBG Eagles in World Tennis League
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE