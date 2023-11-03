MagazineBuy Print

Ben Stokes to undergo knee surgery after England's ODI World Cup 2023 campaign

Stokes, 32, has not been bowling regularly because of the injury but expects to return in time for the five-test tour of India, which begins on Jan. 25.

Published : Nov 03, 2023 14:49 IST

Team Sportstar
Ben Stokes in action during training.
Ben Stokes in action during training. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
Ben Stokes in action during training. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

England’s Ben Stokes will undergo surgery on a troublesome knee after the World Cup, the all-rounder and test captain said on Friday.

Stokes, 32, has not been bowling regularly because of the injury but expects to return in time for the five-test tour of India, which begins on Jan. 25.

Nepal, Oman qualify for T20 World Cup 2024

“I’ll be fine for the test series in India. But yes, I am having surgery after the World Cup,” Stokes told reporters ahead of Saturday’s World Cup game against Australia in Ahmedabad.

“Not bowling makes it seem a lot longer than what it normally is. But over the last 18 months, it’s been ‘will I, won’t I?’

“It’s probably the first time since I’ve had this knee issue where it’s been quite clear that I’m not going to be bowling.”

Ben Stokes /

ICC ODI World Cup 2023

