India to face Australia in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final

India will face Australia in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 after the latter beat South Africa by three wickets in the second semifinal at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

India and Australia had last clashed in the final of a World Cup back in 2003. Australia won that game by 125 runs and lifted the World Cup trophy for the third time. It also went on to win the following edition in 2007.

India will be chasing its third World Cup title at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. It last won the title in 2011 after beating Sri Lanka in the final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. It won its first World Cup title in 1983 under the captaincy of Kapil Dev.

South Africa’s defeat on Thursday was its fourth loss in ODI World Cup semifinals. It lost to England in 1992, Australia in 2007 and 2023 and New Zealand in 2015. The Proteas were also involved in a thrilling tied semifinal in 1999 against the Aussies but missed out on a berth in the final.