IND vs ENG head-to-head record in ODIs, ICC World Cup 2023: India vs England stats, most runs, wickets

India will look to extend its perfect run in the World Cup when it takes on England at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday.
IND vs ENG HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN ODIS
Matches played: 106
India won: 57
England won: 44
No Result: 3
Tied: 2
Last result: India won by 5 wickets (2022)
IND vs ENG - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
IND (highest score) vs ENG: 387/5 in 50 overs (Rajkot 2008) - India won by 158 runs
IND (lowest score) vs ENG: 132/3 in 60 overs (Lord’s 1975) - England won by 202 runs
ENG (highest score) vs IND: 366/8 in 50 overs (Cuttack 2017) - India won by 15 runs
ENG (lowest score) vs IND: 110 in 25.2 overs (The Oval 2022) - India won by 10 wickets
IND (highest individual score) vs ENG: Yuvraj Singh 150 (127) (Cuttack 2017)
IND (best bowling) vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah 6/19 in 7.2 overs (The Oval 2022)
ENG (highest individual score) vs IND: Andrew Strauss 158 (145) (Bengaluru 2011)
ENG (best bowling) vs IND: Reece Topley 6/24 in 9.5 overs (Lord’s 2022)
MOST RUNS IN IND vs ENG ODIS
|Batter
|Mat
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest
|Yuvraj Singh (IND)
|21
|983
|57.82
|107.54
|150
|MS Dhoni (IND)
|25
|882
|55.12
|94.94
|134
|Suresh Raina (IND)
|22
|799
|49.93
|87.22
|89*
MOST WICKETS IN IND vs ENG ODIS
|Bowler
|Mat
|Wickets
|Economy
|Average
|BBI
|James Anderson (ENG)
|31
|40
|5.17
|33.52
|4/18
|Ravindra Jadeja (IND)
|25
|38
|4.86
|24.63
|4/28
|Andrew Flintoff (ENG)
|30
|37
|4.54
|28.89
|5/56
