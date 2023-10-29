IND vs ENG head-to-head record in ODIs, ICC World Cup 2023: India vs England stats, most runs, wickets

India will look to extend its perfect run in the World Cup when it takes on England at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday.

IND vs ENG HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN ODIS Matches played: 106 India won: 57 England won: 44 No Result: 3 Tied: 2 Last result: India won by 5 wickets (2022)

IND vs ENG - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS IND (highest score) vs ENG: 387/5 in 50 overs (Rajkot 2008) - India won by 158 runs IND (lowest score) vs ENG: 132/3 in 60 overs (Lord’s 1975) - England won by 202 runs ENG (highest score) vs IND: 366/8 in 50 overs (Cuttack 2017) - India won by 15 runs ENG (lowest score) vs IND: 110 in 25.2 overs (The Oval 2022) - India won by 10 wickets IND (highest individual score) vs ENG: Yuvraj Singh 150 (127) (Cuttack 2017) IND (best bowling) vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah 6/19 in 7.2 overs (The Oval 2022) ENG (highest individual score) vs IND: Andrew Strauss 158 (145) (Bengaluru 2011) ENG (best bowling) vs IND: Reece Topley 6/24 in 9.5 overs (Lord’s 2022)

MOST RUNS IN IND vs ENG ODIS

Batter Mat Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Yuvraj Singh (IND) 21 983 57.82 107.54 150 MS Dhoni (IND) 25 882 55.12 94.94 134 Suresh Raina (IND) 22 799 49.93 87.22 89*

MOST WICKETS IN IND vs ENG ODIS