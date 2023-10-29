IND vs ENG head-to-head record in ODI World Cup: India vs England WC results, batting and bowling records

India and England will play each other for the ninth time in the ODI World Cup when the two teams face off at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
England has a slender lead over India, winning four of the eight contests. India has won three while one ended in a tie.
IND vs ENG HEAD-TO-HEAD IN WORLD CUP
IND vs ENG - List of results in World Cups
IND vs ENG AT ODI WORLD CUP - HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES
Andrew Strauss 158 (145) in Bengaluru in 2011
Dennis Amiss - 137 (147) in London in 1975
Sachin Tendulkar - 120 (115) in Bengaluru in 2011
IND vs ENG AT ODI WORLD CUP - BEST BOWLING FIGURES
Ashish Nehra (IND) - 6/23 (10) in Durban in 2003
Tim Bresnan (ENG) - 5/48 (10) in Bengaluru in 2011
Mohammed Shami (IND) - 5/69 in Birmingham in 2019
