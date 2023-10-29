IND vs ENG head-to-head record in ODI World Cup: India vs England WC results, batting and bowling records

India and England will play each other for the ninth time in the ODI World Cup when the two teams face off at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

England has a slender lead over India, winning four of the eight contests. India has won three while one ended in a tie.

IND vs ENG HEAD-TO-HEAD IN WORLD CUP Matches played: 8 India: 3 England: 4 Tied: 1 Last result: England won by 31 runs (2019)

IND vs ENG - List of results in World Cups 1975 - England won by 202 runs 1983 - India won by 6 wickets 1987 - England won by 35 runs 1992 - England won by 9 runs 1999 - India won by 63 runs 2003 - India won by 82 runs 2011 - Match Tied 2019 - England won by 31 runs

IND vs ENG AT ODI WORLD CUP - HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES

Andrew Strauss 158 (145) in Bengaluru in 2011

Dennis Amiss - 137 (147) in London in 1975

Sachin Tendulkar - 120 (115) in Bengaluru in 2011

IND vs ENG AT ODI WORLD CUP - BEST BOWLING FIGURES

Ashish Nehra (IND) - 6/23 (10) in Durban in 2003

Tim Bresnan (ENG) - 5/48 (10) in Bengaluru in 2011

Mohammed Shami (IND) - 5/69 in Birmingham in 2019