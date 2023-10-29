MagazineBuy Print

IND vs ENG head-to-head record in ODI World Cup: India vs England WC results, batting and bowling records

IND vs ENG: Find all the records, results and stats from ODI World Cup matches between India and England

Published : Oct 29, 2023 07:01 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ashish Nehra celebrates the wicket of Craig White of England during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2003 match between England and India.
Ashish Nehra celebrates the wicket of Craig White of England during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2003 match between England and India. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Ashish Nehra celebrates the wicket of Craig White of England during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2003 match between England and India. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India and England will play each other for the ninth time in the ODI World Cup when the two teams face off at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

England has a slender lead over India, winning four of the eight contests. India has won three while one ended in a tie.

IND vs ENG HEAD-TO-HEAD IN WORLD CUP
Matches played: 8
India: 3
England: 4
Tied: 1
Last result: England won by 31 runs (2019)
IND vs ENG - List of results in World Cups
1975 - England won by 202 runs
1983 - India won by 6 wickets
1987 - England won by 35 runs
1992 - England won by 9 runs
1999 - India won by 63 runs
2003 - India won by 82 runs
2011 - Match Tied
2019 - England won by 31 runs

IND vs ENG AT ODI WORLD CUP - HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES

Andrew Strauss 158 (145) in Bengaluru in 2011

Dennis Amiss - 137 (147) in London in 1975

Sachin Tendulkar - 120 (115) in Bengaluru in 2011

IND vs ENG AT ODI WORLD CUP - BEST BOWLING FIGURES

Ashish Nehra (IND) - 6/23 (10) in Durban in 2003

Tim Bresnan (ENG) - 5/48 (10) in Bengaluru in 2011

Mohammed Shami (IND) - 5/69 in Birmingham in 2019

