IND vs NED, ODI World Cup 2023: Netherlands’ Ryan Klein ruled out against India, Noah Croes named as replacement

Netherlands’ pacer Ryan Klein has been ruled out from the 15-player squad due to a back injury, announced the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday.

Published : Nov 09, 2023 12:59 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ryan Klein of Netherlands.
Netherlands’ pacer Ryan Klein has been ruled out from the 15-player squad due to a back injury, announced the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday.

Klein will be replaced by Noah Croes in the team’s last World Cup match against India in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The alteration was approved by the tournament Event Technical Committee on Thursday.

READ | Can New Zealand still reach World Cup 2023 semifinals if NZ vs SL in Bengaluru is washed out?

Croes has played just one ODI for Netherlands, with his sole appearance coming in the World Cup qualifier final in July when the 23-year-old managed to score seven runs against Sri Lanka.

Klein has appeared just once in the ongoing tournament against New Zealand in Hyderabad when he went wicketless from seven overs.

While the Netherlands is out of contention of the World Cup semifinal, a victory against India will help them advance to the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

Netherlands squad: Scott Edwards (c), Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Noah Croes, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Sybrand Engelbrecht.

