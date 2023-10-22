India vs New Zealand, ICC World Cup 2023: Suryakumar Yadav replaces injured Hardik Pandya in Playing XI

Suryakumar Yadav replaced the injured Hardik Pandya in India’s playing eleven for the ICC World Cup match against New Zealand at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala.

This will be Suryakumar’s maiden ODI World Cup match. In overall ODIs, Suryakumar has scored 667 runs from 30 games at a strike-rate of 105.71.

India’s vice-captain Hardik was ruled out of this fixture after sustaining an injury to his left ankle while fielding off his own bowling during the match against Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday.

He will now join the team directly in Lucknow, where India plays England, according to a statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Earlier, head coach Rahul Dravid had said, “Hardik is an important player for us. He is obviously missing this game, and we will try to work around the 14 and see what’s the best combination. But we will obviously miss the balance we have had in the first four games.”

Captain Rohit Sharma also revealed that Mohammad Shami was set to replace Shardul Thakur in the team. The move meant India fielded only five bowlers on Sunday.