MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming Info, ODI World Cup 2023: When and where to watch IND vs NZ match today?

IND vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023: Check the live streaming and broadcast details for India vs New Zealand match on October 22 in Dharamsala.

Published : Oct 22, 2023 07:00 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India‘s Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja during a practice session on the eve of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand.
India‘s Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja during a practice session on the eve of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak / The Hindu
infoIcon

India‘s Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja during a practice session on the eve of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak / The Hindu

India and New Zealand will take on each other in the the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in Dharamsala on Sunday. Bouncing back from injury concerns, both the teams will be keen to keep their winning momentum going.

Here is all you need to know about the game:

When will IND vs NZ ODI World Cup 2023 match be played?

The India vs New Zealand ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played on Sunday, October 22.

What time will IND vs NZ ODI World Cup 2023 match begin?

The India vs New Zealand ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Where will IND vs NZ ODI World Cup 2023 match take place?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between India vs New Zealand will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network from 2:00 PM IST onwards.

Where to watch live streaming of IND vs NZ ODI World Cup 2023 match?

The ICC World Cup 2023 match between India vs New Zealand will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

India /

New Zealand

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming Info, ODI World Cup 2023: When and where to watch IND vs NZ match today?
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs NZ head-to-head record in ODIs: India vs New Zealand overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs NZ head-to-head in ODI World Cup: India vs New Zealand WC results and records
    Team Sportstar
  4. UFC 294: Makhachev KOs Volkanovski to retain lightweight belt
    Reuters
  5. UFC 294 HIGHLIGHTS and results: Makhachev knocks out Volkanovski to retain lightweight title; Chimaev beats Usman in co-main event
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. India vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming Info, ODI World Cup 2023: When and where to watch IND vs NZ match today?
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs NZ head-to-head record in ODIs: India vs New Zealand overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs NZ head-to-head in ODI World Cup: India vs New Zealand WC results and records
    Team Sportstar
  4. ICC World Cup 2023: Klaasen, Jansen show hands England its biggest ODI defeat
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. SA vs ENG, World Cup 2023: Klaasen’s heroics, an Ali Bacher connection and customary Wankhede chants
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming Info, ODI World Cup 2023: When and where to watch IND vs NZ match today?
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs NZ head-to-head record in ODIs: India vs New Zealand overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs NZ head-to-head in ODI World Cup: India vs New Zealand WC results and records
    Team Sportstar
  4. UFC 294: Makhachev KOs Volkanovski to retain lightweight belt
    Reuters
  5. UFC 294 HIGHLIGHTS and results: Makhachev knocks out Volkanovski to retain lightweight title; Chimaev beats Usman in co-main event
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment