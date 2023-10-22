India vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming Info, ODI World Cup 2023: When and where to watch IND vs NZ match today?

India and New Zealand will take on each other in the the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in Dharamsala on Sunday. Bouncing back from injury concerns, both the teams will be keen to keep their winning momentum going.

Here is all you need to know about the game:

When will IND vs NZ ODI World Cup 2023 match be played?

The India vs New Zealand ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played on Sunday, October 22.

What time will IND vs NZ ODI World Cup 2023 match begin?

The India vs New Zealand ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Where will IND vs NZ ODI World Cup 2023 match take place?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between India vs New Zealand will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network from 2:00 PM IST onwards.

Where to watch live streaming of IND vs NZ ODI World Cup 2023 match?

The ICC World Cup 2023 match between India vs New Zealand will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.