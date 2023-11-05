India vs South Africa, LIVE Streaming Info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch IND vs SA match today?

India and South Africa will take on each other in a in the top of the table clash at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

India will aim to continue its winning streak while South Africa eyes the top spot in the points table. While India stands on top with seven wins in as many games, Proteas are second with 12 points in seven matches.

Here is all you need to know about the game:

When will IND vs SA ODI World Cup 2023 match be played?

The India vs South Africa ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played on Sunday, November 5

What time will IND vs SA ODI World Cup 2023 match begin?

The India vs South Africa ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Where will IND vs SA ODI World Cup 2023 match take place?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between India vs South Africa will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network.

Where to watch live streaming of IND vs SA ODI World Cup 2023 match?

The ICC World Cup 2023 match between India vs South Africa will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.