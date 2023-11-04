MagazineBuy Print

NZ vs PAK: Williamson completes 1000 runs in ODI World Cup, becomes third New Zealand batter to achieve milestone

Williamson became the third Kiwi batter to score 1000 runs or more in World Cups, after former skipper Stephen Fleming and Ross Taylor.

Published : Nov 04, 2023 11:30 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
New Zealand’s Kane Williamson during a practice session.
New Zealand’s Kane Williamson during a practice session. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

New Zealand’s Kane Williamson during a practice session. | Photo Credit: PTI

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson completed 1000 runs in ODI World Cups during his team’s league-stage match against Pakistan at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

He became the third Kiwi batter to achieve the milestone, after former skipper Stephen Fleming and Ross Taylor, in his 25th World Cup innings.

The 33-year-old is playing only his second match of the ongoing tournament. He scored an unbeaten 78 against Bangladesh and had to retire out after injuring his thumb. It was later revealed to be a hairline fracture and he was subsequently ruled out of New Zealand’s following matches.

Williamson came into the World Cup after a prolonged injury lay-off after sustaining a knee injury in the opening game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season.

