New Zealand captain Kane Williamson became the highest run-getter in ICC ODI World Cup history for his country during the league stage match against Pakistan at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.
FOLLOW BLOG | NEW ZEALAND VS PAKISTAN LIVE ACTION
The 33-year-old achieved this feat in style as he pulled Hasan Ali’s short delivery in front of the square fielder for a four. Williamson surpassed veteran Stephen Fleming, who had scored 1075 runs in 33 innings and sits at the top of the highest run-getters for New Zealand with 1084 runs in 24 innings.
The 33-year-old missed out on scoring his third World Cup century after getting out of 95 in the 35th over off Iftikhar Ahmed.
Top five run-getters for New Zealand in ODI World Cups:
1084 - Kane Williamson in 24 innings
1075 - Stephen Fleming in 33 innings
1002 - Ross Taylor in 30 innings
995 - Martin Guptill in 27 innings
909 - Scott Styris in 22 innings
More to follow...
Latest on Sportstar
- NZ vs PAK Live Score, World Cup 2023: New Zealand 252/2 (35); Williamson falls for 95 after Ravindra hits hundred
- PAK vs NZ: Williamson becomes highest run-getter for New Zealand in ICC ODI World Cup history
- NZ vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Ravindra becomes first New Zealand batter to score three WC hundreds
- SMAT Live Score Semifinal 1: Badoni hits fifty to power Delhi to 183, Live Updates
- England vs Australia Live score, ICC World Cup 2023: Toss at 1:30pm IST; Dream 11 fantasy team; Live streaming info
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE