PAK vs NZ: Williamson becomes highest run-getter for New Zealand in ICC ODI World Cup history

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson became the highest run-getter in ICC ODI World Cup history for his country during the league stage match against Pakistan at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The 33-year-old achieved this feat in style as he pulled Hasan Ali’s short delivery in front of the square fielder for a four. Williamson surpassed veteran Stephen Fleming, who had scored 1075 runs in 33 innings and sits at the top of the highest run-getters for New Zealand with 1084 runs in 24 innings.

The 33-year-old missed out on scoring his third World Cup century after getting out of 95 in the 35th over off Iftikhar Ahmed.

Top five run-getters for New Zealand in ODI World Cups:

1084 - Kane Williamson in 24 innings

1075 - Stephen Fleming in 33 innings

1002 - Ross Taylor in 30 innings

995 - Martin Guptill in 27 innings

909 - Scott Styris in 22 innings

