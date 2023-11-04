MagazineBuy Print

PAK vs NZ: Williamson becomes highest run-getter for New Zealand in ICC ODI World Cup history

Kane Williamson became the highest run-getter for New Zealand in ICC ODI World Cup history during the league stage match against Pakistan.

Nov 04, 2023

Team Sportstar
New Zealand batter Kane Williamson in action.
New Zealand batter Kane Williamson in action. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

New Zealand batter Kane Williamson in action. | Photo Credit: PTI

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson became the highest run-getter in ICC ODI World Cup history for his country during the league stage match against Pakistan at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

FOLLOW BLOG | NEW ZEALAND VS PAKISTAN LIVE ACTION

The 33-year-old achieved this feat in style as he pulled Hasan Ali’s short delivery in front of the square fielder for a four. Williamson surpassed veteran Stephen Fleming, who had scored 1075 runs in 33 innings and sits at the top of the highest run-getters for New Zealand with 1084 runs in 24 innings.

The 33-year-old missed out on scoring his third World Cup century after getting out of 95 in the 35th over off Iftikhar Ahmed.

Top five run-getters for New Zealand in ODI World Cups:

1084 - Kane Williamson in 24 innings

1075 - Stephen Fleming in 33 innings

1002 - Ross Taylor in 30 innings

995 - Martin Guptill in 27 innings

909 - Scott Styris in 22 innings

More to follow...

