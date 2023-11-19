India’s KL Rahul scored the slowest half-century of the 2023 World Cup during the final against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
Earlier, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson’s 81-ball fifty against Bangladesh at the M.A. Chidambaram in Chennai was the slowest in the World Cup 2023.
Rahul, who came in at 81/3 in the 11th over, scored a fighting fifty in 86 deliveries to keep India in the hunt for a third World Cup title.
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs Australia Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023 Final: IND 182/5 (38) vs AUS; Rahul, Surya at crease after Jadeja falls cheaply
- IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 Final Live Reactions: Jadeja falls; how much will India score today?
- Rahul scores slowest World Cup 2023 fifty during the IND vs AUS final
- IND vs AUS Live scorecard, World Cup 2023 Final: Hazlewood dismisses Jadeja; India five-down vs Australia
- IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli overtakes Ricky Ponting for most runs in ICC World Cups, goes 2nd behind Sachin Tendulkar
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE