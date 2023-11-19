MagazineBuy Print

Rahul scores slowest World Cup 2023 fifty during the IND vs AUS final

KL Rahul scored the slowest half-century of the 2023 World Cup.

Published : Nov 19, 2023 16:49 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s KL Rahul celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the 2023 ICC World Cup final against Australia.
India’s KL Rahul celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the 2023 ICC World Cup final against Australia. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

India’s KL Rahul celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the 2023 ICC World Cup final against Australia. | Photo Credit: AFP

India’s KL Rahul scored the slowest half-century of the 2023 World Cup during the final against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Earlier, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson’s 81-ball fifty against Bangladesh at the M.A. Chidambaram in Chennai was the slowest in the World Cup 2023.

Rahul, who came in at 81/3 in the 11th over, scored a fighting fifty in 86 deliveries to keep India in the hunt for a third World Cup title.

