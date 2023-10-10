MagazineBuy Print

PAK vs SL, ODI World Cup: Kusal Mendis taken to hospital after suffering cramps

Dushan Hemantha has replaced him on the field while Sadeera Samarawickrama will be donning the wicketkeeping gloves.

Published : Oct 10, 2023 19:20 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis plays a shot during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan.
Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis plays a shot during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan. | Photo Credit: Giri KVS/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis plays a shot during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan. | Photo Credit: Giri KVS/ The Hindu

Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis was taken to hospital after suffering cramps during his innings against Pakistan in the ICC ODI World Cup match played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

“Kusal Mendis was taken to the hospital after the player suffered cramps upon returning from the field after his brilliant knock in the ongoing game vs Pakistan,” the Sri Lanka Cricket board said in a statement.

Follow | PAK vs SL, ODI World Cup Live

Mendis, who scored the fastest century for Sri Lanka in World Cup history, couldn’t take the field in second innings. Dushan Hemantha has replaced him on the field while Sadeera Samarawickrama will be donning the wicketkeeping gloves, the board said.

Sri Lanka, on the back of Mendis and Samarawickrama’s centuries, scored 344 runs against Pakistan in the first innings.

