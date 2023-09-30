ODI World Cup 2023: Mitchell Starc takes hattrick against Netherlands in warm-up match

Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc took a hattrick in the ODI World Cup warm-up match against Netherlands being played at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Starc removed opener Max O’Dowd, Wesley Berresi, and Bas de Leede in three consecutive balls stretched across two overs.

The left-arm pacer who was bowling the first over of the second innings trapped O’Dowd in front on the fifth ball and then got Berresi bowled on the next delivery.

On the first ball of his next over, the ball crashed into Bas de Leede’s stumps for Starc to complete his hattrick.

Since this isn’t an official international match, so the hattrick won’t be recognised.

The Australia-Netherlands warm-up game had a delayed start due to rain and is an 23 overs per side match. Australia made 166/7 in the first innings.