Shami becomes fastest to 50 ODI World Cup wickets during IND vs NZ semifinal

India’s Mohammed Shami became the fastest bowler to 50 ODI World Cup wickets, during his side’s semifinal encounter against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Shami removed Kane Williamson in the 33rd over after the New Zealand’s skipper failed to clear the deep square leg fence with a flick.

Shami got to the landmark in his 17th ODI World Cup innings, going two faster than Australia’s Mitchell Starc, who achieved the feat earlier in the tournament.

LIVE UPDATES - INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND BLOG

The 33-year-old Shami is the seventh bowler to get to 50 ODI World Cup wickets and the first Indian.

The right-arm pacer was initially not part of the Indian lineup. But ever since his return to the fold against New Zealand in the group stage, he has been unstoppable, picking up wickets for fun.

He secured fifers against the Kiwis and Sri Lanka, as he became India’s top-wicket taker in ODI World Cups.

Fastest to 50 wickets in ODI World Cup (Inns)