ICC World Cup 2023 Most Runs: Full list of top 10 run-scorers after league stage; Kohli on top, Rohit fourth

India’s Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 after the league stage. The former skipper has 594 runs in nine matches in the tournament following his knock of 51 of Netherlands in Bengaluru on Sunday.

India skipper Rohit Sharma is fourth on the list and breached the 500-run mark in a single edition for the second consecutive time. He was the leading run-scorer at the 2019 World Cup, with 648 runs.

Quinton de Kock, who has decided to retire from the format after the World Cup, is the tournament’s second highest run-getter.

Here are the top 10 run-scorers of ICC World Cup 2023:

Batter Mat Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Virat Kohli (IND) 9 594 99.00 88.52 103* Quinton de Kock (SA) 9 591 65.66 109.24 174 Rachin Ravindra (NZ) 9 565 70.62 108.44 123* Rohit Sharma (IND) 9 503 55.88 121.49 131 David Warner (AUS) 9 499 55.44 105.49 163 Rassie van der Dussen (SA) 9 442 55.25 88.57 133 Mitchell Marsh (AUS) 8 426 60.85 109.51 177* Shreyas Iyer (IND) 9 421 70.16 106.58 128* Daryl Mitchell (NZ) 9 418 59.71 110.58 130 Dawid Malan (ENG) 9 404 44.88 101.00 140