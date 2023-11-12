ICC World Cup 2023 Most Runs: Full list of top 10 run-scorers after league stage; Kohli on top, Rohit fourth

India’s Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 after the league stage. The former skipper has 594 runs in nine matches in the tournament following his knock of 51 of Netherlands in Bengaluru on Sunday.
India skipper Rohit Sharma is fourth on the list and breached the 500-run mark in a single edition for the second consecutive time. He was the leading run-scorer at the 2019 World Cup, with 648 runs.
Quinton de Kock, who has decided to retire from the format after the World Cup, is the tournament’s second highest run-getter.
Here are the top 10 run-scorers of ICC World Cup 2023:
|Batter
|Mat
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest
|Virat Kohli (IND)
|9
|594
|99.00
|88.52
|103*
|Quinton de Kock (SA)
|9
|591
|65.66
|109.24
|174
|Rachin Ravindra (NZ)
|9
|565
|70.62
|108.44
|123*
|Rohit Sharma (IND)
|9
|503
|55.88
|121.49
|131
|David Warner (AUS)
|9
|499
|55.44
|105.49
|163
|Rassie van der Dussen (SA)
|9
|442
|55.25
|88.57
|133
|Mitchell Marsh (AUS)
|8
|426
|60.85
|109.51
|177*
|Shreyas Iyer (IND)
|9
|421
|70.16
|106.58
|128*
|Daryl Mitchell (NZ)
|9
|418
|59.71
|110.58
|130
|Dawid Malan (ENG)
|9
|404
|44.88
|101.00
|140
