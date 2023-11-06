World Cup 2023 top run-scorers after BAN vs SL: De Kock continues on top; Kohli second

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is underway in India. The 50-over quadrennial event began on October 5 in Ahmedabad and will end on November 19 at the same venue.
Ten teams are participating in the tournament, which will be played in a single round-robin group stage format, followed by the semifinals and final. There will be 45 group stage matches held across 10 venues in India. Each team will play a minimum of nine matches and a maximum of 11 games in the tournament.
South Africa’s Quinton de Kock leads the run-getters list with 550 runs in eight matches.
India’s Virat Kohli is second with 543 runs, while New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra is third with 523 runs.
Leading run-scorers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023:
|Batter
|Mat
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest
|Quinton de Kock (SA)
|8
|550
|68.75
|111.33
|174
|Virat Kohli (IND)
|8
|543
|108.60
|88.29
|103*
|Rachin Ravindra (NZ)
|8
|523
|74.71
|107.39
|123*
|Rohit Sharma (IND)
|8
|442
|55.25
|122.77
|131
|David Warner (AUS)
|7
|428
|61.14
|111.74
|163
(Updated during the BAN vs SL match on November 6)
