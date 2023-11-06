World Cup 2023 top run-scorers after BAN vs SL: De Kock continues on top; Kohli second

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is underway in India. The 50-over quadrennial event began on October 5 in Ahmedabad and will end on November 19 at the same venue.

Ten teams are participating in the tournament, which will be played in a single round-robin group stage format, followed by the semifinals and final. There will be 45 group stage matches held across 10 venues in India. Each team will play a minimum of nine matches and a maximum of 11 games in the tournament.

South Africa’s Quinton de Kock leads the run-getters list with 550 runs in eight matches.

India’s Virat Kohli is second with 543 runs, while New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra is third with 523 runs.

Leading run-scorers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023:

Batter Mat Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Quinton de Kock (SA) 8 550 68.75 111.33 174 Virat Kohli (IND) 8 543 108.60 88.29 103* Rachin Ravindra (NZ) 8 523 74.71 107.39 123* Rohit Sharma (IND) 8 442 55.25 122.77 131 David Warner (AUS) 7 428 61.14 111.74 163

(Updated during the BAN vs SL match on November 6)