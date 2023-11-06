MagazineBuy Print

World Cup 2023 top wicket-takers after BAN vs SL: Madushanka goes top; Zampa second, Shami fourth

ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Here is the list of the top five wicket-takers in the World Cup.

Published : Nov 06, 2023 21:57 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Srilankan bowler Dilshan Madushanka during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi/
Srilankan bowler Dilshan Madushanka during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi/ | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu
infoIcon

Srilankan bowler Dilshan Madushanka during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi/ | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu

The 13th edition of the ICC ODI World Cup will be played in India from October 5 to November 19.

Ten teams are participating in the tournament, which will be played in a single round-robin group stage format, followed by the semifinals and final.

World Cup 2023 top run-scorers after BAN vs SL: De Kock continues on top; Kohli second

Sri Lanka’s Dilshan Madushanka stands first after a two-wicket haul against Bangladesh at the Stadium Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday. The left-arm pacer has 20 wickets in eight innings.

Australia’s Adam Zampa is second with 19 wickets, while India’s Mohammed Shami is fourth in the list with his two-wicket haul against South Africa on Sunday.

Here are the leading wicket-takers in the World Cup:

Bowler Innings Wickets Average Economy Best
Dilshan Madushanka (SL) 8 21 21.95 6.36 5/80
Adam Zampa (AUS) 7 19 17.15 5.52 4/8
Marco Jansen (SA) 8 17 24.41 6.41 3/31
Mohammed Shami (IND) 4 16 7.00 4.30 5/18
Shaheen Afridi (PAK) 8 16 25.56 5.76 5/54
Jasprit Bumrah (IND) 8 15 15.53 3.65 4/39

(Updated after BAN vs SL match on November 6)

