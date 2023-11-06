World Cup 2023 top wicket-takers after BAN vs SL: Madushanka goes top; Zampa second, Shami fourth

The 13th edition of the ICC ODI World Cup will be played in India from October 5 to November 19.
Ten teams are participating in the tournament, which will be played in a single round-robin group stage format, followed by the semifinals and final.
Sri Lanka’s Dilshan Madushanka stands first after a two-wicket haul against Bangladesh at the Stadium Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday. The left-arm pacer has 20 wickets in eight innings.
Australia’s Adam Zampa is second with 19 wickets, while India’s Mohammed Shami is fourth in the list with his two-wicket haul against South Africa on Sunday.
Here are the leading wicket-takers in the World Cup:
|Bowler
|Innings
|Wickets
|Average
|Economy
|Best
|Dilshan Madushanka (SL)
|8
|21
|21.95
|6.36
|5/80
|Adam Zampa (AUS)
|7
|19
|17.15
|5.52
|4/8
|Marco Jansen (SA)
|8
|17
|24.41
|6.41
|3/31
|Mohammed Shami (IND)
|4
|16
|7.00
|4.30
|5/18
|Shaheen Afridi (PAK)
|8
|16
|25.56
|5.76
|5/54
|Jasprit Bumrah (IND)
|8
|15
|15.53
|3.65
|4/39
(Updated after BAN vs SL match on November 6)
